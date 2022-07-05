If you’ve ever loved or lost an air sign who was important to you, then you probably know how these intellectual beings can also be distant and quickly disconnect from their lovers. The beguiling nature of air signs like Aquarius, Libra and Gemini nevertheless draws people to them like moths to a flame. So, if you were to be able to bring out a softer and more sensitive side to them, it might just bring out their best self. So, right from Aquarius to Libra, uncover fragrances that bring out the softer side of zodiac air signs.

Libra

A tense air sign, Libra often takes everything far too seriously and is unable to relax. A scent like cherry blossom will remind the Libra of days gone by and simpler times when they were not always as fraught with nervousness and anxiety. Letting go of their sense of purpose even for a few hours and losing themselves in the heady scent of these Japanese blooms will do Libra a world of good.

Aquarius

The ambitious Aquarius is far too often busy chasing their dreams so much so that they aren’t able to stop and smell the roses. Their tendency to overwork might see them having a nervous breakdown. So, you must bring out the softer side of this zodiac sign that is open to vacations, long-term relationships and even a bit of tomfoolery. A mesmeric scent like coconut sea breeze might just do the trick.

Gemini

As an air sign that is notorious for having flittering affections, many complain that Gemini isn’t the most loving zodiac sign. This star sign is accused of being hard hearted and hence, in order to be more considerate to the feelings of others and perhaps more sensitive to their lovers; Gemini’s softer side needs to surface. Well, using tropical fragrances in tones like mango and passionfruit can help you do this precisely and bring out their mushier side.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

