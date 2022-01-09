Aquarius Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign

A rebel at heart, these free-spirited water signs are anything that represents independence and resilience. A water bearer ruled by the element of air, Aquarius reflects a temperament for making waves and being in the thick of things. Air grants intuition to them. They are great thinkers, communicators, and doers of the zodiac. While some are quiet and gentle, others are ebullient and energetic. Their individuality is what makes them stand out.

Read on to get an idea about what makes a classic Aquarius personality unique from others.

1. They are far-sighted beings

Aquarians are humanitarians who want to change themselves and the world for the betterment of society. These future-oriented people want to make the world a better place to live in, and they see it as their mission in life. They are extremely progressive. Their actions and opinions are guided by their compassion and a strong sense of justice. Their ideology influences other people in the process, which is why they have supportive friends and family around them.

2. They are creative souls

They see the world with colours differently. They absolutely dominate when it comes to innovating new and complex ideas. They take pride in using art as a way to express themselves. These nonconformists dance to the beat of their own drums. They get easily bored of repetitive practices and hate the idea of doing something old, and that is where their out-of-the-box thinking comes into play.

3. They love their freedom

Aquarians, cherish their freedom. Hailing from the planet of energy, this rebellious zodiac sign always needs something new, unique, and out of the routine work to keep itself busy. It often results in them having a hard time committing. But this also doesn’t mean that they don’t value their sense of independence. They tend to do things in their own time. They need moments of freedom and escape.

4. They are unpredictable

The Aquarius sign is all about change- but this can often result in uncertainty and unpredictability. They do everything by crossing the limits. Aquarius' aloofness makes it difficult to tell whether they're interested in you or want you to leave them alone. There comes an extremist nature with an Aquarian personality. While they do enjoy being part of a group, they are also fiercely independent, which often results in alienating themselves.

5. They are intelligent

Aquarians are intelligent innovators who see possibility in everything. They have a level head, are known to behave rationally, and can be quite inventive. They run everything through their highly intelligent mind and will not commit to a solution unless all of the facts are in place to support it. If you're stuck, it's a good idea to seek the advice of an Aquarius. They will get to the roots of the problem and come up with effective reasoning for the solution.

So, if you want a break from your monotonous life, make sure you do have at least one Aquarian friend, they sure make life more happening.

