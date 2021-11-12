Aquarius: From personality traits to love life, here is everything about the zodiac sign

This stubborn air sign is a great motivator. From excelling at business to being creatively driven, an Aquarius is a powerhouse of talent. They are intelligent, goal-oriented and ambitious. They are the go-getters and believe in working hard to achieve their dreams. Their kindness and gentle attitude add to their aura.

An Aquarius often falls under the category of wise humans. He or she knows how to handle situations and that maintaining calm is the key to solving problems. They are often sweet and understanding, and it is very rare that you will find them angry.

Often soft-spoken, an Aquarius will win over your heart by their grace and genuineness. They are hard workers but are often distracted by something or the other. Their dedication and passion will attract you towards them, and once you start liking there’s no turning back.

Not only this, but an Aquarius is a gentle, and warm-hearted person. They will never be jealous of anyone’s success, even if it is about their enemy. Their mantra in life is simple, focus on your work, work hard with dedication and discipline, and the rest will follow. They know that whoever is reaching heights has worked hard to reach there, and one should appreciate them for their effort.

While people with this zodiac sign are often introverts and don't know how to express their feelings, they do value the people around them. If you happen to get in a difficult situation, an Aquarius will have your back, even if it’s just about sitting by your side and telling you that everything is going to be okay.

Zodiac element

Born between January 20 and February 19, these air signs are intuitive. They are surrounded by a lot of positive energies and this is why they spread happiness and luck wherever they go. They are stubborn, and once they have decided something, it’s nearly impossible to make them change their mind. They don’t believe in living without ambitions and make sure they have a purpose in life.

Strength and weakness

The biggest strength of an Aquarius is their patience and the ability to stay calm in any given situation. Their minds are their weapons and they have full control over them. Anger and aggression don’t exist in an Aquarius’ dictionary. They believe that love can conquer all.

They will never be jealous of anyone’s success, even if it is about their enemy. Their mantra in life is simple, focus on your work, work hard with dedication and discipline, and the rest will follow. They know that whoever is reaching heights has worked hard to reach there, and one should appreciate them for their effort. This is nothing but a reflection of their strength and genuine nature.

Their weakness is that they are extremely emotional. They can easily trust anyone who is good on their face. They like to maintain transparency in their relationships, and often, in pursuit of this they end up giving away too many details about their personal and work life. Not to mention, due to this they may end up suffering a few heartbreaks.

Love life

If you have been with an Aquarius, you would know how romantic they are. They are shy, but once they are in love with you, they are very expressive of their love. They are keepers and givers. Their commitment in love is life-long and once they have said the three magical words to you, there’s no looking back.

Their affection for their partners is soul-deep, and they would do everything to make their better half feel special. For them, work is their religion and this is why their partners may misunderstand them for not caring much. However, love is their priority and so is their work.

These are the typical Bollywood fanatics. For them, it’s the eyes of the person that does the talking. They fall in love at first sight, and often, very deeply. If an Aquarius is choosing you, remember it will be for the rest of your life.

Money matters

An Aquarius loves spending. They are bad at saving money. Whether it is about spending on their own or their loved ones, Aquarius do it wholeheartedly. They are successful in whatever they do and money always follow them.

Financially, they are likely to stay strong and independent throughout their lives. Their passion for their work is their driving force, and it is very unlikely that they will ever find themselves in an unhappy place when it comes to working. Because they are good decision-makers and are brilliant in their respective fields.

Here is what you can expect from an Aquarius.

Love

Affection

Care

Honesty

Calmness

Patience

Hard work

Dedication

Financial independence and stability

Intelligence

Ambitions

Passion

Why should you be with an Aquarius?

If you love to be pampered and spoiled for choices, an Aquarius won’t disappoint you. They will treat you like kings and queens if you are a part of their lives in any way. Above all, they are honest people. They won’t lie no matter how bad the situation is. They prefer to keep things simple and crystal clear. This quality of theirs may attract good people in their lives. They are genuine, good-hearted people, and will always come forward and tell the truth.

They will always be the first person to accept their mistakes no matter how big or small it is. They are not egoistic, especially if it’s about their relationships.

Aquarius will keep its promise at all costs. If they have given you their word, more often than not, they will abide by it. Even if it is at the cost of their happiness.

If you still are wondering, why you should have an Aquarius in your life, it is their simplicity, kindness and down-to-earth nature that will make you yearn for their presence. Their mindfulness in everything they do, be it love or work, often, makes the other person fall for them over and over again.

