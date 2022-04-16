Aquarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who are kinky and great at sexting

When in love, it is not uncommon for people to try and woo the object of their affection with words of flattery. However, when the feelings are reciprocated, this can get quite risqué even when you are shooting text messages at each other. After all, sexting is the best way to explore intimacy and discuss boundaries even when you may be miles apart from your lover. Well, some zodiac signs have a knack for enticing their lovers by steamy sexts. Take a look at who they are-

Aquarius

Even though this sign is regarded as highly intellectual, their mind lights up with kinky thoughts when they feel lust for someone. They have a way with words, so they use all their skills to woo their partners. Sexting a potential mate is something they excel at for they can charm anyone with their words.

Cancer

This is a sign that is known for having secretive love affairs with people throughout their late teens. So, by the time a Cancerian enters the dating circuit, they are well versed with the art of love and can win your heart by just using their words. Although they may seem innocent at times, their text messages can be extremely steamy.

Taurus

Some of these stoic bulls may not be sweet talkers like other signs of the zodiac. However, their honesty is refreshing and can entice people to pursue them. This earth sign has a rustic charm that is undeniable and it amplifies their simple words translating to great sexting prowess.

Pisces

Pisces are sensitive creatures and for them to initiate physical love, they need to get extremely comfortable with the other person. Sexting them allows them to do this without feeling pressured into intimacy. So, they are the queens of sexting and can have their mates feeling promiscuous in no time at all.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

