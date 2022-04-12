Aquarius to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who date just to advance their careers

There are many motives that prompt people to start relationships with others. Some people hate feeling lonely. Then there are those who need help to move on from someone they once loved, while others could be gold diggers looking for a lover to afford their lifestyle. But people ruled by certain zodiac signs have a tendency to enter romantic relationships in hopes of career advancement. This can be regarded as a callous reason for igniting a relationship, but you must take a look at who they are-

Aquarius

Few things in life are as important to an Aquarius as their status in life and their careers. They would do anything they could to ensure professional success. This includes dating a person with all the right connections they could benefit from in their work life. So, you must beware to ensure that you date them for the right reasons.

Cancer

Cancerians like to feel safe and secure in life and they seek this in a variety of ways. While some date to secure a financial safety net, others are attracted to authority figures like their bosses, mentors and even co-workers. They then use these relationships to get ahead in their careers as the bond with these lovers opens new doors for them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are driven by a force that makes them want to do all they can for their parents to improve their social standing and give them all the comforts in life. While this is a noble thought, they tend to do anything they can to ingratiate themselves with a future employer.

Aries

Aries are considered quite the charmers and they like knowing that they can talk their way into or out of virtually any situation. And though they love to benefit from their relationships, dating someone just to get a certain job or position is quite unethical. But they wouldn’t hesitate to do so.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

