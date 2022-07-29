Aquarius to Sagittarius: These Zodiac signs breakup relationships prematurely to protect their own heart

Despite being in love, some people break up for a myriad of reasons ranging from unfaithfulness of a partner to incompatibility or parental disapproval. And though it hurts when such relationships end, the breakup seems inevitable. However, there are some star signs that pre-emptively end relationships that they themselves had started with great hope in their hearts. In order to understand why they do so, take a look at zodiac signs who breakup relationships prematurely to protect their own heart.

Taurus

A Taurus often consider himself or herself a master at flirtation and they often kickstart relationships without the intent of following through to a long-term union. Hence, when they start catching feelings, they often act quite to the contrary and tend to break off the relationship to protect themselves from getting hurt. They do not intend to let an idle flirtation flourish into a blossoming relationship with potential.

Sagittarius

As someone who has been let down in the past and disappointed by their ex, a Sagittarius is deathly afraid of being rejected. Therefore, as a relationship progresses and they see their feelings grow, they often fear being abandoned by their partner. In fact, their insecurity runs so deep that they tend to end things at the slightest sign of trouble before they fear their partner would do the same.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is deeply committed to their families and their career right from early on in their life. Hence, while choosing a romantic partner, they tend to pick the person who would add the most value to their life and have a similar career as their own. However, if matters of the heart get too complicated, and cause them to lose focus from their work or academics, they are quick to end the relationship to protect their own interests.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

