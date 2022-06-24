Aquarius to Sagittarius: Zodiac signs who are accidentally honest and can never keep any secrets

Even the most honest citizen would have kept a secret at some point in life. After all, many people have secrets they’d rather take to the grave, yet the burden of carrying it alone can be too much for them. So, it is not uncommon for people to divulge a dark secret or a brutal reality with one of their friends or co-workers. Nevertheless, not everyone is adept at keeping mum and some star signs just can’t hold their silence. So, from Aquarius to Sagittarius, see Zodiac signs who are accidentally honest and can never keep any secrets close to their hearts.

Aquarius

There are few Zodiac signs who are as obedient and well-disciplined as an Aquarius. This air sign is notoriously close to their parents and will do everything they can to make them feel loved and respected. However, this also means that they keep no secrets from their parents and often tend to blurt out secrets they have been entrusted with the moment their mother or father gives them a harsh stare.

Taurus

This earth sign is as honest as the day, and lives as an upstanding citizen, so it is difficult to fault them with anything. When a friend confides a terrible secret with Taurus, they feel an obligation to protect and safeguard the friend’s confidence but they also feel an incredible amount of stress coming from the secret. So, they tend to blurt it out to their spouse to feel better.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius has an insatiable need to please people. And if they are around people who obviously need to vent out their emotions and feelings, they warmly listen to their troubles but they are no good at keeping it a secret. For just like everyone has a best friend, Sagittarius also confides their secrets and gossip with the best friend without realizing the need for confidentiality.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

