Aquarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Lose Focus When Their Closest Colleague Changes Jobs

Some zodiac signs are bound to earn a lot of accolades for their sheer dedication to their profession. After all, their razor-sharp wit helps them succeed and they effortlessly meet team targets in their office. Plus, their benevolent attitude makes them natural team players. But what they truly enjoy about work is having a close confidant in their colleague.

The inherent joy of working alongside their BFF and discussing office gossip is something they relish and sorely miss once their pal moves on from the workplace. Eventually, these star signs tend to feel demotivated with their job and lose interest. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Capricorn

Capricorns steadily work toward being at the pinnacle of their profession. They are excellent communicators who can function on numerous projects, at the same time, because of their quick wit. This also helps them make a number of close friendships in the office and maintain cordial relationships with everyone they collaborate with.

However, they may become bored with work quickly and become disenchanted by office politics the moment their BFF leaves the workplace for another job offer. They would still be vested in their own projects within the firm, but they may feel disillusioned if they can no longer hang out with their favorite workmate.

Cancer

Cancerians are team players who are thrilled to come to work each day and seem to have an infinite supply of energy. This makes them highly productive and generally upbeat coworkers. When they take on obligations, they do so wholeheartedly, and a Crab (the symbol of Cancer) will execute their assignments without hesitation. In fact, their technical prowess and tremendous humility help them pave their way to professional greatness and build fulfilling friendships with colleagues.

They may soon strike close kinship with a coworker or two and enjoy everything from coffee breaks to long lunches with their treasured pal. So, if their special friend happens to relocate or move on to a different job these Crabs may feel the pangs of loneliness at work. They’re then likely to set their sights on a different workspace as well.

Virgo

Virgos are dedicated to their careers and known for their intense drive. They can also be very keen to appreciate their team’s support, which earns them lifelong friends in the workplace. But few people know that this earth sign is deeply concerned with their quality of life at the company headquarters. They want to put their skills, passion, and energy into working alongside extremely trustworthy coworkers.

Yet, this same discipline can occasionally ebb away if their sole pal at the conglomerate changes their profession or leaves the job. In such cases, Virgos may struggle to relate to another colleague because they feel so connected to their bestie. This can lead to them being disenchanted with the same work environment they previously enjoyed.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the office is a place where their expertise, patience, commitment, and fortitude are put to the ultimate test. They wish to rise to the occasion, as Aquarians are sociable and creative which makes them a favorite in the office.

And although they may take up the leadership mantle, they have a wonderful time in the office because they tend to have a close confidante. This colleague is likely to be their sounding board who may listen to their challenges and help them navigate office politics. But if their buddy were to switch their job for more lucrative prospects, this air sign might soon feel lonely and lose focus on work for a while.

The aforementioned star signs are optimistic and cheerful souls on most days. In fact, their forthright demeanor can have a positive impact on their coworkers. So, even if they feel a little lost in their office without their work bestie, they will eventually readjust and find a way to feel more fulfilled at work.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

