Aquarius to Cancer: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Punish Future Lovers for Their Ex’s Mistakes

Some people are unwilling to forget the past and make their next relationship work, whether it's due to fate or their own cold-hearted nature. Although the beginning of a relationship is particularly wonderful for everyone since it is characterised by enthusiasm, youthful feelings, and even butterflies in the stomach; for some people it also gives rise to insecurities, which causes their commitment to fall to pieces. Fearing history would repeat itself, they punish their new love for their ex-lover’s mistakes. This could cause the fragile thread of love to unravel, leaving both partners in tears. According to astrology, five zodiac signs struggle to keep their initial relationships in the past. You can avoid dissatisfaction and an unpleasant life by paying attention to cosmic signals regarding these people. Here is a list of the top 5 zodiac signs that castigate their new love for their ex’s indiscretions.

1. Capricorn Capricorns are free-spirited individuals who do not wish to become entangled in the web of emotional chaos. And because of this, they are unable to give their partner emotional stability. In addition, Capricorns are quite self-centered due to their adventurous nature and aspirations, which prevents them from sharing their emotions and fears with their partners. They also break off their relationship with their new love very fast because of their suspicious nature causing them to assume their partner is cheating like their ex did. 2. Aquarius Although unusual and rebellious, Aquarians begin to understand matters of the heart via logical and rational reasoning. They can easily release their ex’s emotional baggage on their next partner, causing problems. Sadly, their clever minds only allow them to provide rational responses that emotionally distance their partners. 3. Scorpio Scorpios are ruled by strong, passionate emotions because they are a water sign. They form attachments to others very fast, which usually triggers their insecure and jealous attitude. In addition, they won't express their feelings openly and will instead make fun of their spouse. They can become incredibly cold-hearted and manipulative, and they will go to any extent to make you pay for the pain you have caused them. This damages their initial connections and makes them cry.

4. Cancer People born under the sign of Cancer tend to be emotional, practical, and strong-willed. Due to all of these factors, people frequently become preoccupied with job and household duties and are unable to spend time with their significant other. Additionally, they find it easier to maintain emotional control, which eventually causes the love in their relationship to fade. In addition to this, they spend a lot of time focusing on even the little errors that irritate and hurt their partner. 5. Aries Aries is a fire sign, which gives them a rigorous, powerful and independent nature. This zodiac sign never tries to hear your side of the issue and always follows their own mindset. They have a proclivity for thinking you would hurt them like their ex did. Hence, this prevents them from having a lasting relationship by their inability to comprehend their partner's point of view. Before entering into an emotional relationship or making a commitment with someone, do research on their personality features. You can handle your mate better if you follow astrological cues!

