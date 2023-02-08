Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Stay Emotionally Detached in Their Relationships

Emotional unavailability often shoots from ample factors. Sometimes, people are too afraid to showcase their vulnerable side, so they constantly hang onto those cold feelings. They seem easy-going and laid-back from the outside, but once their chilled shell is broken, they turn out to be the most complex people. Be it ruthless past experiences or fear of getting hurt, such folks are hesitant to open up to their partner. These closed-off people, sometimes tend to be so chilly that their loved ones get hurt around them.

1. Aquarius

Aquarians are assertive, analytical, and independent people who have their own way of doing things. They nurture their emotional domain alone since they are too afraid of getting hurt. This, in turn, drags them far from their partner, curating spaces that can never mend together. Moreover, their rational thinking always overpowers the sentiments of their partner, making them a loner on the zodiacal wheel.

2. Gemini

Gemini, the social butterfly of the zodiac, feels comfortable in intellectual talks and pragmatic thinking. They completely freeze their emotions and exhibit their personality as hard rock in front of their partner. Moreover, their outward-bound persona keeps them so busy that they never really have time to spend quality moments with their partner, taking them close to solitude.

3. Sagittarius

Though Sagittarians value relationships like no other, they seek freedom and independence above everything. Once they feel that their independence is under restrictions, they try to escape those confines without checking on their emotional needs. They are a pro at holding back their emotions just for their free will.

4. Capricorn

People with this zodiac sign have the tendency to curate a resilient wall around their hearts so that their emotions never jump out. They bottle up their emotions too well even if they are in a relationship. To enjoy free time, they keep pushing their partner away from them. Moreover, they are reluctant to create unhealthy boundaries between their personal and professional life, making their partner feel detached.

Make sure to be extra careful around the aforementioned zodiac signs. Never push them outside their zone and tackle their aloof nature with extra caution to avoid any miseries.