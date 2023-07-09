Aquarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Sleep till They Nibble on a Tasty Snack in Bed

A lot of people spend a great deal of time carefully tweaking their bedtime routine. Right from setting out comfortable nightwear, picking a great book to peruse through, and even selecting soothing white noise to drift off to. But try as they may, the natives of a few star signs find that sleep eludes them until they satisfy some errant hunger pangs. They are often hankering for munchies late at night and quite enjoy the process of noshing in their bed. They turn aimless midnight snacking into something that helps them unwind and cozy up in time for slumber. Take a look at who they are:

1. Scorpio

Scorpio adores being wrapped up in a cozy sweater with a bowl of pasta in their hands and their favorite book in front of them. Eating in bed is the highlight of their pre-sleep routine, which leaves them ready for slumber. It turns the cot into a cozy space where they can forget all their worries. This is why they may not listen to their partner about avoiding snacks in the bedroom. Consuming midnight treats makes them more susceptible to distractions from the daily stress factors in their life. Their tendency to emotionally eat means they even forget about portion control. Perhaps that’s the reason they tend to indulge strictly in healthy snacks when they are particularly preoccupied. Additionally, in order to avoid germs multiplying on their sleeping surface, they like to change the bed sheets on a regular basis. After all, sleep hygiene is important to them!

2. Aries

On principle, this fire sign tries to refrain from eating anything for at least 3-4 hours before going to sleep. However, due to their early supper, some Aries people become excessively hungry by nightfall because they did not consume enough calories during the day. This intense hunger can set off a cycle of cravings to whet their appetite. So, Rams often ask themselves what could be better after a long day than resting in bed watching a movie they love while eating their favorite chips. The concept of bedtime snacking sounds quite divine to them. So, shortly before unwinding for the evening, they always tuck themselves in with a tasty treat. As another facet of their nightly regimen, Aries may not always have a television in their bedroom, but they almost certainly have OTT platforms or apps on their laptop or phone. They view content on these gadgets to soothe their soul and feel satisfied.

3. Leo

In Leo's mind, eating in bed may appear handy in many situations. This is especially true when they feel weary or sluggish after a long day at work. They do not consider it harmful in any way other than leaving lots of crumbs on the sheets, which may annoy their spouse. Snacking with their mate on the same bed where they sleep can be an enjoyable experience for Leo. When they do things like watch TV or binge while sitting on the cot, their mind is tricked into thinking that it’s time to relax with some calm, uninterrupted slumber. Furthermore, their love for a cozy meal in the sheets extends through brunch, as they relish the chance of breakfast in bed on special occasions. The only downside is that it may need meticulous sprucing to keep their mattress clean, especially if Lions dine in bed every day. However, they are not averse to tidying up after themselves, which ensures they have a spotless cot.

4. Aquarius

This air sign makes it a point to avoid eating or drinking anything with caffeine, alcohol, or tea before their slumber. But they find it hard to say no to a piece of dark chocolate, some seasonal fruit, or chips laced with hot spices. All of these foods have the potential to appease their hunger pangs at midnight. Aquarius’ late-night binge fest may lead them to feel too stuffed to eat much the next early in the day. Yet, this carries on in a cycle where they are ravenous again the following evening. They see no reason to believe that eating after a specific hour is any better or worse than eating earlier in the day. Hence, they fall into the habit of snacking on light dishes or fruits before bedtime.

The aforementioned star signs like to eat their heart out without any guilt plaguing them. So, the next time you grab a late-night snack like these individuals, remember that as long as it's usually nutritious, it's quite alright to sate your appetite before snoozing away.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

