Aquarius to Leo: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Betray Their Co-worker’s Trust

Some co-workers will never be loyal to you. So, here are five zodiac signs that, according to the stars, betray your trust in the office. Allegiance to the workplace is a quality that few people possess. Therefore, some co-workers will never be loyal to you no matter what you do. They may still decide to go it alone even though you do everything in your power to support them. Therefore, if you're wondering why they are the way they are, think about the possibility that astrology may be involved before you feel sorry for them. Here are five zodiac signs that, according to the stars, are likely to betray your trust in the office.

1.Gemini This sign has a lot of difficulty acting generously out of the goodness of their hearts. Therefore, despite the fact that they have many work friends, they wouldn't perform them a favour unless they were receiving something in return. Because of this, Gemini often find themselves in situations where it would be better to betray their close friends in the office than watch them succeed in life. 2.Capricorn

Also, very likely to deceive you is a Capricorn. They always have a small group of people to whom they are loyal, and they will betray others without hesitation. Therefore, if you know a Capricorn employee at work, don't hold high expectations for them. 3.Aquarius This air sign typically acts in their own best interests. Anytime they stand to gain at work, they won't hesitate to betray you. Sometimes Aquarius can be incredibly egocentric, only considering their own interests. Don't expect kindness from an Aquarius if you have ever been their assistant. 4.Leo

Leo is also the most prone to turn on you. They will always be faithful to their friends and family. It can be hard to tell if this sign actually sees you as a confidante at work because they might seem so kind on the surface. The reality will eventually become clear to you based on their behaviour, though. Therefore, before you really trust a Leo, make sure they feel the same way about you. 5.Sagittarius This fire sign is another zodiac sign that, unless they desire to, can never be faithful. Most people with this sign of birth are materialistic. Without their own unique professional advantages, it would be difficult for them to succeed at the same place of employment. They will always favour advantages and incentives over co-workers.

