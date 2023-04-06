Aquarius to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Avoid Disputes in Their Relationship

Love is devotion and commitment, but it can feel complex and difficult for some people. After all, conflicts and disputes are all a part and parcel of relationships. But what matters the most is how a couple deals with these verbal disparities and arguments. Having healthy conflicts that come and go like a fling exhibits that both partners care for each other. However, that's not the case with some couples. In fact, avoiding conflicts is a common concern in relationships. Though many zodiacs see this act or behavior as a perfect way to preserve harmony in a love relationship, sweeping a concern under the cover is certainly not the best choice. Ignoring the discussions on issues only leads to resentment, insecurities, vulnerability, mental well-being, and whatnot. If continued for a prolonged period, it can hinder the levels of contentment, hurting both partners.

Check out the list of signs who despise confronting their partner and ace the unhealthy habit of dodging disputes.

1. Aquarius

Aquarians are often calm and balanced people who are funny and patient. Because of their free-spirited and go-with-the-flow persona, they are always low on an emotional streak. As a result, they are most likely to avoid addressing problems in their relationship. Even if their partner is expressing the issues, they do not take much interest and cut down the tab of conversation. When it comes to relationships, people with this zodiac sign prefer to keep it easy-breezy and love to have fun instead of making efforts and involving in dramatic clutter of emotions.

2. Pisces

People with an approachable demeanor like Pisceans are typically simple to talk to and frequently strike up a casual, friendly chat. They are attentive and frequently prefer to hear others' viewpoints to their own. Being romantic, dreamy, and mysterious, Pisces is a sign that is mostly stuck in their dreams and fantasies. Targeting real problems and managing stressful conflicts is too difficult for Pisceans. Moreover, their chill demeanor causes them to end up making sarcastic banter whenever they are stuck in squabbles with their partner. Most individuals find it simple to get along with them right away and talk with them.

3. Sagittarius

These people are honest about their emotions. This fire sign is frequently seen as affable, casual, laid-back, and typically least demanding of others. Relationships are a priority for them, and they want a feeling of safety in order to operate effectively. Dwelling on angry emotions is just too problematic for an adventurous, light-hearted Sagittarian. Additionally, they carry an impulse to please people. Both of these make the archer folks uncomfortable when it comes to confrontation. But if they still end up trapped in clashes with their partner, they would rather sort it all out with logical explanations.

4. Libra

Everyone likes amicable Librans because they are kind. This air sign is laid-back and loves to blow with the wind. These individuals express their emotions to others freely. They come out as more amenable and less demanding than others. They like to build relationships with others who frequently characterize them as informal, casual, and easygoing. Keeping up with the peace is imperative for a Libra. That’s the main reason why these folks tend to avoid conflicting situations.

Some folks avoid conflicts mainly to please other people. This is because of a deeply established fear of alienating them if they communicate their true feelings. This kind of codependency damages these star signs and their partnerships in the long run by causing them to feel resentful and lonely. So, if your partner is someone who tends to avoid conflicts every so often, try to initiate conversations with them and ask them to exhibit affection and validation to ease the issues. You can always make sure to provide enough time to them so they can deal with the issue, and a disagreement might not ensue overnight. After all, avoiding discussing deep-seated issues is not the way to go when you forge a lifelong partnership with your boo.

