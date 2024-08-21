Aquarius to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Do Not Find It Easy to Get Along with Others

"As I began to discover my own truth and endeavored to possess it with clarity, I became more and more alienated from that which my companions held, or professed to hold," said Juan Goytisolo. Well, it appears that the natives of some star signs share this sentiment for they commonly struggle to gel well with others. In some cases, their need for control and resistance to delegating work can cause conflict in their lives.

At other times, they may experience unnecessary strife in spaces where cooperation is crucial, which sadly, has them accidentally alienating people. Over time, becoming aware of their shortcomings can help them better understand how they can improve their connections with others. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Ruled by Uranus and Saturn, Aquarius is an air sign renowned for respecting freedom and creativity. These qualities make them progressive, but Aquarius's strong drive for independence and dissociation from emotional issues cause them frequent trouble adjusting to others. Sometimes they seem aloof or emotionally distant, as they prefer to approach things logically.

This is when their friends or peers who are more expressive, might feel Aquarius lacks empathy or understanding. Moreover, these air signs have a strong will and set of values, which can cause problems with people who question their beliefs or attempt to limit their freedom. Their need to stand out can also make it challenging for them to interact with conservative folks, and these Water-bearers (the symbol of Aquarius) may feel isolated as a result.

Scorpios are known for their intensity, passion, and enigmatic character. In their relationships, these water signs have a great need for control and power and are quite emotional. Though they are deeply devoted, they can also be secretive and vindictive, which tends to complicate their bond with others.

Furthermore, they can be too guarded and it causes difficulty in socializing, as others find it challenging to relate to them on a deeper level. Plus, their shyness could cause misunderstandings and make them feel alienated.

Bold, forceful, and sometimes an erratic character defines this fire sign. As natural leaders, Aries natives excel when there are challenges in life. Still, these very qualities can sour ties in a relationship, as Aries finds it difficult to fit in with others at times, because of their impatience. Additionally, their great urge to be in charge drives them to make decisions without properly considering the viewpoints of others.

Conflicts may result from this, particularly when they earn the ire of the more delicate and diplomatic star signs. Lastly, Aries' straightforward attitude and fast temper make it challenging for them to compromise or take others' needs into account, making it harder for them to gel well with others.

Virgos are renowned for their analytical, meticulous, and perfectionistic tendencies. They are highly practical souls who are also dependable folks and trustworthy companions. Yet, one of the main reasons why Virgos find trouble in partnerships is their critical character. They are generally eager to call out mistakes or shortcomings since they have great expectations from people around them.

Therefore, their more laid-back or sensitive friends might see this as nitpicking or nagging even if Virgo does it to help others. This causes unneeded conflict in friendships as they might alienate people without intending to do so.

Ultimately, the people born under these signs come to realize that their naivety or outlook on life can alienate people and prove to be challenging. They then endeavor to create more harmonic and fulfilling relationships by realizing and correcting their innate tendencies.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

