Aquarius to Scorpio: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Not Transparent About Their Emotions

While most people find it relaxing to declutter their minds by talking about their feelings, the natives of these zodiac signs keep their emotions to themselves. They tend to cocoon themselves inside a bubble and deflect their emotions. These individuals tend to be introverted and don’t mingle with others easily. They avoid being in the spotlight and rarely talk about their vulnerabilities. Let's take a look at who these zodiac signs are!

Zodiac Signs Who Hide Their True Feelings

1. Aquarius

Aquarians are known for their independent nature. They don’t like displaying emotions as they don't want to burden others. Instead, they tend to detach themselves and hide behind a facade of indifference. Rather than being vocal about how they feel about someone, the natives of this air sign express it through their actions. Being empaths and humanitarians, they want to make the world a better place. They believe in working silently instead of announcing their concerns to the world.

2. Scorpio

Guided by Pluto, Scorpios don’t want to lose their control by allowing others to take a peek at their emotional side. They value their privacy and don’t openly talk about their vulnerability. The natives of this water sign bury it deep inside them and tend to suffer in silence. Naturally, when they feel congested, they often take it out on others in the form of an emotional explosion. Scorpio’s introverted nature keeps others second-guessing their true feelings.

3. Capricorn

As they are practical individuals, Capricorns fear being overly emotional may lead others to perceive them as weak. They suppress how they truly feel and put up a stoic persona to appear mentally strong. The natives of this earth like to be in control of their display of emotions. Hence, they deal with their temperaments in their own ways and endure suffering instead of bothering others.

4. Libra

Libras seek harmony in all aspects of life. They don’t want to upset others and disturb peacefulness by talking about their emotions. The natives of this air sign are good at reading people and empathizing with them. But ironically, they struggle with their own emotional expressions. Hence, they tend to bottle up their sentiments, and due to this, others often misunderstand them for being emotionally unavailable.

5. Pisces

People born under this water sign are intensely emotional, but they avoid confronting their emotions. Instead of talking about their emotions in order to feel at peace, Pisceans tend to regulate them and seek solace in their imaginative world. They have a reputation for having withdrawal tendencies as they abolish their feelings. Instead of coming to an agreement when someone upsets them, they tend to completely cut them off to avoid conflict.

The above-mentioned zodiac signs prefer solitude. They observe others from afar and tend to be selective about who they let inside their social bubble. They are prone to overthinking and avoid conflicts at all costs. When met with unsolicited emotions, they tend to go silent. Others might misunderstand that they take life too seriously, but in reality, they are loyal individuals who deeply care about their loved ones.

