Aquarius to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Can’t Resist Playing Practical Jokes on Friends

People born under a few zodiac signs have an unmatched sense of humor that makes them exceedingly observant. They are accustomed to seeing the tiny things that others may overlook. So, these imaginative and feisty individuals like to take on daring endeavors, such as planning fun and mischievous stunts to trick their buddies.

While they mean no harm, the pranks they pull on their pals would be something unexpected and outrageous. They enjoy pushing limits and are known for their never-ending sneak attacks. Take a look at who they are:

Aquarius

Aquarius are natural entertainers who enjoy being the center of attention, and being hilarious helps them do so. They're also daring enough to prank their loved ones without fearing the consequences. On most days, they're overjoyed to play a practical joke on a close friend, as even the most mundane events can be made amusing when they are in a jovial mood.

They take a meticulous approach to practical jokes, as they jot down a list of pranks that they can pull off potentially. However, Aquarians are usually not interested in pulling off shenanigans on their own. They prefer having a team to pull them off, so they frequently recruit their siblings to join in on the joke. Sometimes they simply refrain from pranking somebody because they do not want to get pranked in return.

Virgo

Virgo believes they don't have to wait until April Fool's Day to mess around and laugh some more. Any time they get together with their buddies is a fantastic occasion for them to up the ante. Their pranks are often personalized to suit their loved one’s unique sense of humor, whether they fancy over-the-top slapstick comedy or sophisticated storytelling, Virgo does it all. In fact, this talent for pranks is something this earth sign is born with. They may even purchase a whole bag of tricks to play the perfect practical joke.

Right from fart cushions, to faulty fireworks and squeaky toys that look like realistic insects, they acquire everything they need. The only thing funnier than being pranked by a Virgo is how they feel after someone pranks them. Indeed, while they enjoy causing comicality for the sake of amusement, Virgos are tickled when someone returns the favor. It's hilariously entertaining for their family members to watch them being tricked.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their silly, cheerful style of humor. They adore playing many practical jokes on their friends especially when they are together for a festival or high school reunion. Intriguingly, Geminis have the uncommon ability to make fun of people while not crossing the line into being harsh or insulting.

They may have a moment of conscience while playing a joke on people, but their desire to see their pals squirm outweighs any impulse to hold back. So, Geminis truly never tire of planning to trick their loved ones in creative ways.

Aries

Interestingly, the genial Aries is one of the funniest fire signs on the zodiac wheel. Usually, these Rams (the symbol of Aries) are known for being laid-back and low-key, but they are also great class clowns! They draw off the energy of others, so if their friends are delighted, they'll be happy.

And when they are surrounded by their buddies, they adore the concept of devising a prank to cheer all those present. Once they pull the wool over their pal’s eyes, this fire sign is the first to check on them to ensure they’re feeling okay.

The aforementioned star signs are also empaths and sympathetic people who do not want to see anyone uncomfortable, angry, or harmed. Therefore, while ideating their next prank, they ensure that their jokes never hurt anyone’s sentiments. But they can never avoid being a little mischievous with a few tricks up their sleeve.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

