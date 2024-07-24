Aquarius to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Seek Connection Before Intimacy in Relationships

When it comes to the land of love, the traditional trajectory usually involves meeting someone and getting smitten with them just as sparks begin to fly! Intriguingly, the people born under some star signs tend to take a pause before their feelings for their new beau lead to them expressing physical affection for one another. In fact, their journey to intimacy can take on unique and unconventional paths.

Whether through intellectual bonding, discussing their spirituality, or sharing stories of past heartbreaks, they explore various forms of bonding with their bae. After all, these folks choose to emphasize the importance of building a strong foundation with their boo so that their chemistry is based on a deep and meaningful connection. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Cancers are not folks who wear their heart on their sleeve, for their deep emotional sensitivity ensures that they are more guarded in love. Having said that, these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) value loyalty and often need to feel a deep sense of understanding and care from their boo. So, they like engaging in discussions about life’s big questions, mulling over moral dilemmas together, and sharing personal values to connect with their bae.

After all, Cancerians deem that an alignment of philosophical beliefs and values systems is crucial before they can explore physical intimacy with their partner. Therefore, they create a deep level of understanding and respect by learning their mate’s worldviews and principles. Once these water signs have a bond that is emotionally satisfying, they move on to explore their chemistry with their romantic partner as a natural next step.

One of the reasons why Virgos are deemed to be perfectionists is that they never seek to impulsively make decisions even in love. These earth signs are cautious in relationships and opt to gauge compatibility before becoming intimate. They need to feel a sense of trust and mutual respect with their mate because they value thoughtful communication. Therefore, in the beginning, participating in fun activities and taking holidays together is what they choose to do instead.

Indeed, traveling to new places, trying out new activities, or simply stepping out of their comfort zones together is Virgo’s way to forge a strong bond. They hope that the joys and challenges of adventure can bring them closer to their partner so that the inherent sense of companionship would lay the groundwork for intimacy.

As innately harmonious souls, Libras never like relationships that are rife with conflict. So, they like having their partner on the same page emotionally and mentally. This is certainly a precursor to physical intimacy in their eyes. Moreover, they feel that spirituality can be a powerful bridge that connects two lovebirds. Hence, they like to meditate with their boo, head to a yoga retreat, or even visit a church or temple together to feel a sense of unity.

They believe that these practices often involve vulnerability and openness, allowing them to explore soul-deep peace in love. In fact, some Libras also discuss their childhood fears and dreams with their boo to build trust so that physical intimacy becomes a comfortable progression.

For most Aquarians, the road to intimacy begins with the mind. While they do appreciate charming first dates and like wining and dining with potential partners, it is ultimately the intellectual connection that they seek. So, by discussing shared interests, having thought-provoking conversations, or even taking on creative projects together, Aquarians forge a lovely bond. Then, they proceed to pamper each other with acts of service and caregiving to build connections before intimacy.

What’s more, is that some of these Water-bearers (the symbol of Aquarius) also enjoy sharing music and writing poetry to express their innermost thoughts and emotions with their boo. Once they have mutual admiration for their bae, these air signs like to move on to the physical aspect of the relationship. Hence, this comes as a natural extension of their mental connection.

Interestingly, some zodiac signs also demonstrate care through small acts of kindness, support, and service that build a sense of appreciation and love. Such nurturing behavior creates a strong emotional bond and lets them know that they are valued and cared for, which sets the stage for physical intimacy.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

