Aquarius to Virgo: 4 Zodiacs With the Best Survival Skills

While everybody has their own set of talents on their worst days, people with some constellation alignments tend to be blessed with a survival spirit. They devise a set of strategies that can help them get out of the worst possibilities in the wildest and most inhumane conditions with ease. Apart from being eternal optimists, these signs also have an infectious determination that helps them formulate strategies allowing them to escape the situation without causing any devastating after-effects to their mental and physical well-being.

Moreover, these signs do not hyperventilate and always approach such tough situations with a third-person perspective. They do not look upon themselves as victims, which makes them "ultimate survivors." Should they ever be left in the middle of a sea, they’d manage to find their way out, even if they were not well-skilled in the art of swimming. Scroll away to know who these folks are:

As an air sign, Aquarius is governed by Neptune, the planet of twists and turns. From the very nascent stages of their lives, they train themselves to face the toughest situations even if they are born with a silver spoon in their mouths. These Water-bearers possess a keen liking for smart work, which makes them survive and arrive at the toughest problems without faltering.

They have a solution-centric approach that caters to everyone. Even if there is an intrusion at their places during the dead of the night, Aquarians plan their moves meticulously without a speck of hesitation. They are experts at channeling their emotions, so they do not allow the intensity of the situation to overtake their minds.

The ruling planet Jupiter takes care of expansion and blesses its Sagittarian children with optimism that doesn't fade away or get eclipsed easily. Their insatiably curious spirit makes them eager to take on adventures that challenge their limitations and boost their confidence. The natives of these fire signs also have a humorous spirit within their persona that prevents them from taking things too seriously.

When left alone in places with negligible help or support, they will not wait for any cosmic help to come to their rescue. Instead, they’d prepare their way out of it after keenly exploring the area around them. They are philosophical and try to see the silver linings in the situation. What’s more, they prefer to avoid lamenting over the challenges that come their way.

Scorpios have immense motivation to face the unexpected. They have a remarkable self-defense instinct ingrained in their personalities. Hence, they are well-versed in forecasting upcoming troubles and trials. These water signs tend to equip themselves even more in the roughest situations. This makes them even more capable and confident in facing the unexpected.

Moreover, they have a fiercely independent spirit that empowers them to face risky twists and turns with valor. Most Scorpios do not get overwhelmed by the intensity of the situation. At the same time, they do not preach about their survival skills or brag about their efficient strategies before people gain brownie points.

Virgos have an innate desire to connect with nature in its wildest form. They spend a lot of time imagining life and death situations, so they are not bogged down by the worry of being stranded alone on an island. They have an innate desire for learning and love exploring the possibilities of the human body and mind in trying circumstances.

They also foresee hypothetical worst possibilities and prepare to face them with defiance. These earth signs are quick and agile thinkers who tend to respond to tough times with ease without allowing any fear to creep into their minds. They have a tendency to overanalyze things, which proves to be of good use to them during these extreme situations. They also have the ability to substitute their fears with hope. This helps them manifest their way out of the situation!

In a nutshell, every one of these star signs has a smooth and calm demeanor that helps them float with ease out of extremely spine-chilling situations. They have a deep understanding of the impermanence of life, so they see that each tricky moment has its own shelf life, which is not forever.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

