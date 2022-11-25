Aquarius To Virgo: 5 Zodiac Signs Likely to be the Creepiest of Neighbours

A community may have some members that are highly at ease in their social circles and enjoy themselves, yet other people may be more reclusive and misunderstood. That calm, withdrawn lad next door or that person who is often peering out from behind curtains may possibly be a stalker withholding their secrets! You may assume that it's not hard to get to know your neighbours. Yet, certain people's personalities make it tough for them to project good energy. These Zodiac signs are considered to be the most ominous neighbours.

Virgos are smart, scholarly individuals who do not understand the concept of social niceties. They are not too happy about this because they want to be open and conversational to ferret out their neighbours' darkest secrets, which is why they can’t help but give off a creepy and intrusive vibe.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios must muster a lot of bravery to approach people since they are shy, introverted, and antisocial creatures. They are closed off and reserved by nature, and they detest pointless conversation. They prefer to watch people silently from behind their window curtains, which give a spooky vibe.

3. Aquarius

This indication indicates that the person feels uncomfortable and shy or just lacks social confidence. Although they may not even be aware of their discomfort, their actions suggest otherwise. And with time, their social discomfort worsens to the point where they appear to be antisocial stalkers you want to run from.