Aquarius to Virgo: These zodiac signs are exceptionally close to their fathers

In the past, we’ve explored zodiac signs who are exceptionally close to their mothers. Right from Taurus to Cancer some star signs indeed hold their mothers in high regard. But on the flip side, there are others who have an inexplicable bond with their fathers that is deeper than most. Their relationship to their dads, whether cordial or estranged can impact a lot of their major life decisions. So, take a look at zodiac signs who are remarkably close to their fathers.

Sagittarius

As a highly motivated young individual, a Sagittarius looks all around them to find the right mentor early in life. Most of the times, Sagittarius ends up looking up to their father to guide them as a young adult, but the bond they forge with their dads is far deeper than any other son or daughter. This dad-daughter jodi would look like peas in a pod for they insist on doing everything together. The spouse of Sagittarius would find that they would have to impress the dad to date the daughter.

Virgo

The usually calm and collected Virgo finds that they rely on their father long after other children their age have grown up and become independent. Throughout their middle age and well into their forties, their father is their strongest champion and supporter who is included in every major life decision. Perhaps this is why the loss of a father deeply impacts a Virgo later in life and they almost never completely overcome the loss.

Aquarius

As an air sign, Aquarius isn’t too sensitive nor too closely connected to their loved ones. But their dads hold a special place in their hearts. However, many times this zodiac sign tends to have a strained relationship with their father. This is partly why this air sign tends to be emotionally unable and has commitment issues whenever they find themselves in a serious relationship that is heading toward marriage.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers