Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022
Gear up for the week by reading the weekly predictions for all zodiac signs.
Positive: Ganesha says Keep going and don't give up; your finest days are just ahead of you.
Finance: Be extremely vigilant and focused on financial affairs, as there is a risk of lapses that could result in financial losses. Use your savings to cover unexpected expenses.
Love: Make spending quality time with your partner a priority. To enjoy the warmth of togetherness, nurture the relationship with love and care.
Business: This could be the ideal time to take steps at work to improve your job prospects even further.
Education: Those who wish to enroll in an alternative skills course may find that their efforts are not in vain. Keep your focus, and the learning process continues.
Health: Your fitness goals may be compromised if you indulge in any laziness. Try to do physical activities that bring you joy, like dancing.
