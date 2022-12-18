Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022

Finance: Be extremely vigilant and focused on financial affairs, as there is a risk of lapses that could result in financial losses. Use your savings to cover unexpected expenses.

Positive: Ganesha says Keep going and don't give up; your finest days are just ahead of you.

Love: Make spending quality time with your partner a priority. To enjoy the warmth of togetherness, nurture the relationship with love and care.

Business: This could be the ideal time to take steps at work to improve your job prospects even further.

Education: Those who wish to enroll in an alternative skills course may find that their efforts are not in vain. Keep your focus, and the learning process continues.

Health: Your fitness goals may be compromised if you indulge in any laziness. Try to do physical activities that bring you joy, like dancing.

Read : Horoscope Weekly, December 19 to December 25, 2022