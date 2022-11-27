Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Finance : Be particularly watchful and focused on the state of your finances at all times because there is a possibility that carelessness on your part could lead to monetary losses. Put your funds to use to take care of any unforeseen costs.

Positive : Keep moving forward and don't give up; the best days of your life are still in front of you.

Love: When it comes to love, you should make it a top priority to spend quality time with your lover. Nurture the connection with love and care in order to experience the coziness that comes from being together.

Business: Concerning the business world: Now can be the best moment to start making adjustments at your place of employment that will result in even better job opportunities.

Education: Those who are interested in taking a course that teaches alternative skills may find that their efforts are not in vain if they do so. Maintain your concentration, and the process of learning will go on.

Health: If you allow yourself even a moment of sloth, you run the risk of derailing your efforts to improve your fitness level.

