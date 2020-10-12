Is Aradhya Bachchan destined to be Bollywood’s 'Miss Perfectionist'? An astrologer speaks

Ever wondered if Abhishek and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aradhya Bachchan is destined to be a Bollywood star. Here is what Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts.

Even as we debate endlessly about nepotism and star kids, the GenNext of Bollywood has already arrived. It’s just a matter of probably a decade, years or even months in some cases when these little ones would grow up to be the stars of tinsel town. The ones whose arrival is expected shortly include superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan Khan while those who currently have a long way to go are Saif-Kareena’s Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Abhishek-Aishwarya’s Aradhya Bachchan. As far as the little ones are concerned, speculations are already rife over whether Taimur and Aradhya would end up in the film line or would they chalk out a different career path.

Bengaluru-based popular astrologer, face reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji has made a few revelations about Aradhya, a kid hailing from one of the most reputed and established Bollywood families – the Bachchans. Her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya are among the leading men and women of the industry, her grandmother is an actress-turned-politician and grandfather is considered the biggest star of the Indian film fraternity. It is quite natural for her to imbibe the skills of a performing artist and would eventually be evident in her personality no matter which professional direction she heads to in future.

A thorough face reading of Aradhya suggests that she is most likely to choose a career in Bollywood. The child is 8-years old currently and is expected to make her debut on the silver screen when she is 20-23. However, she will start working in films only after completing her education, which she would most likely excel in. There is a possibility of Aradhya pursuing her education at one of the reputed educational institutions abroad but would return to India to work in the Indian film industry.

As a person, Aradhya appears to be very focused and sincere towards whatever she pursues. Her parents and elders would raise her in the manner that the overwhelming stardom and success of her family does not get to her head. Despite hailing from Bollywood’s most high profile family, she is likely to be down to earth and spiritual in nature. Apart from studies, Aradhya will be good at sports as well.

The face reading of her parents depicts that both Abhishek and Aishwarya are dedicated to their daughter. Aradhya is blessed with a doting father and mother who would continue to give all the guidance she needs. Her bonding, however, is stronger with Aishwarya as compared to that with Abhishek. Whatever Aradhya does later in life, she would try to do it as perfectly as possible. You never know for she might turn out to be Bollywood’s own Miss Perfectionist!

