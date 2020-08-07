Are you dating an immature man? Find out based on his zodiac sign

Peter Pan Syndrome is a condition when a person, especially a man, is unable to understand that he is an adult or of older age. This condition is linked to the state of having overprotective parents and lack of life skills that creates anxiety in adulthood. This is mainly observed in men.

When these types of men get involved in a relationship, their partners might have certain issues as the man cannot handle each and every aspect of the bond maturely. So, it’s better to make sure that the guy whom you are dating is mature enough. And astrology can help you out to understand if he is immature based on his zodiac sign.

How to know if your man is immature as per his zodiac sign?

Aries

An Aries man will find it hard to admit his mistake. He is quite impulsive and will make many mistakes. But instead of admitting them, he will make a joke out of it. Things might be better if he can admit to his faults.

Taurus

He will be nagging and lazy. If he has any health issue then he will constantly nag about it instead of going to a doctor. There might be lot of household chores, but he may not be willing to do them. So, you need to push them a lot for it.

Gemini

These men will make a lame excuse if they cannot do anything. They slightly have a tendency to lie as well. They are just afraid of getting into trouble, so they present an excuse to get rid of the situation.

Cancer

They have big dreams to chase, but they would hardly be seen putting efforts for it. Cancerian men may lose their dedication often. So, you have to constantly motivate them.

Leo

Leo often tries to put you down and make fun of you. They may criticise a lot and make you feel less about your achievements. It’s better to talk to him in private to handle these kinds of situations. They will understand.

Virgo

They will take a lot of time to reply to your calls or text. These men need to be more responsible.

Libra

He is afraid of commitment and will take a lot of time to be serious about it. He loves you but is not sure about the relationship. So, you need to help him a bit to find his right path.

Scorpio

He cannot be free in front of your friends and nags constantly about being nervous to avoid meeting them. There might be some problems with this situation. So, you need to talk to him before introducing him to your friends.

Sagittarius

He is cracking jokes all the time. Initially, you like it, but trying to crack a joke about everything may sometimes make you annoyed.

Capricorn

He will want you to do everything for him. But this is not possible always. So, both of you have to be efficient to handle household chores. Having a one-to-one conversation will help you.

Aquarius

They can spend several hours on mobile phones, PC, video games and all other electronic devices. They need to be a bit more responsible.