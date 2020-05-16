Are you a Dog lover? Follow THESE Instagram accounts to get your daily dose of cuteness

Love dogs? Check out these 8 Instagram accounts of some of the best dogs to follow.

If your phone is full of pictures of your pet, don’t fret! You are not alone. Thanks to that, many pet lovers are sharing the pics of their adorable dogs. It is easy to see how these Instagram accounts become so popular with everyone. After all, there is nothing more adorable than a furry pooch sitting quietly on the beach. You can’t help but say “how cute” when you come across an picture of a lovely dog while scrolling through your Instagram feed.

Whether you’re looking for some inspiration or you’re a lover of dogs and want to live vicariously through other people’s accounts, do yourself a favour and follow these cute IG handles that are loved by animal lovers of all ages. If you’re an animal lover then these accounts will make your heart melt like no other.

Check out these 8 dog Inst agram accounts for your daily dose of cuteness!

1. Doug The Pug

Aren’t pugs the cutest? This adorable pooch has around nearly 4 million followers on Instagram. In fact, he is on almost all social media platforms including Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

2. Norbert

This 3-pound therapy dog loves to give high fives and bring smiles to children in hospitals. For his overloaded cuteness, he is worth a follow!

3. The Dogist

This is an account that compiles pictures of different dogs from different cities. Each picture has a different story. If you wish to see a new doggie every day, this is the account to follow.

4. Jiffpom

This cute little furball has more than 10 million followers on Instagram – the most followed dog Instagram account. He even featured in Katy Perry’s music video “Dark Horse.”

5. Loki the Wolfdog

If you love dogs and travelling, this is the IG account to follow. He has 2 million followers and even his own dog food line. He is a unique mixture of husky/arctic wolf/malamute mix.

6. Maya the Samoyed

She has around 1.9 million followers and is as famous on YouTube as she is on Instagram. She is too cute to not follow!

7. Tucker the Golden Retriever

Who doesn’t love Golden Retrievers? Tucker’s IG is filled with cute and funny dog videos, bringing him over 2.5 million followers.

8. Marnie the Dog

This Shih Tzu is known for her cute head tilt and elongated tongue. She has been treated for several conditions but she is just fine. Marnie has accumulated over 1.8 million subscribers through her loveable pictures.

