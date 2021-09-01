Are you an extroverted social butterfly? Here are some tips to take a break and look within

Being extroverted isn’t a bad thing. If you are a social butterfly, chances are that you are constantly surrounded by people and are barely able to spend some time alone with yourself. This results in you having very little to no amount of time left for introspection. Introspection is the art of observing your emotions and thought processes.

When you spend some time alone with yourself, you get to know about your dreams and aspirations, likes, dislikes, interests, passions, and whatnot. So here are some tips to take a break from the external validation and the outside world and engage in some introspection.

Meditate

Meditation is a great way to look within and to become aware and conscious of your feelings, thoughts, and emotions. If you are a beginner, then you can start with meditating for 5 to 10 minutes every day and increase the time as you go.

Stay away from the phone

One of the most distracting things is definitely the mobile phone. Resist the urge to reply to every message and call that you get and take some time off away from these electronic devices to spend time with yourself.

Spend the night in

Sure the weekends are there to party, but going out every night isn’t the best idea when you want to spend some time with yourself and get to know yourself better. So spend some nights in and curl up in a blanket with a warm cup of cocoa and address your thoughts.

