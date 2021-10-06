Are you feeling demotivated today? Read these quotes to ward off mid week blues

Having mid-week blues is common. Waiting desperately for the weekend, which only stays for about 2 minutes, often makes us feel unmotivated and unfocused. More so, if it’s a Wednesday, and you have six days working week. But, fret not. You are not the only one.

Grab a cup of hot coffee, pick your favourite spot, and read these quotes that will give you the much-needed dose of motivation, and will keep you going, at least, till the end of this week. Not to mention, only reading quotes won’t work, make sure you implement these in your life, too.

“Decide what you want, decide what you are willing to exchange for it. Establish your priorities and go to work.” - H. L. Hunt

“A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.” ‑ George S. Patton

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.” - Elon Musk

“Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there.” - Bo Jackson

“Change your life today. Don't gamble on the future, act now, without delay.” - Simone de Beauvoir

“If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success.” - John D. Rockefeller

“Where there is a will, there is a way. If there is a chance in a million that you can do something, anything, to keep what you want from ending, do it. Pry the door open or, if need be, wedge your foot in that door and keep it open.” - Pauline Kael

“Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other.” - Walter Elliot

“Opportunity does not knock, it presents itself when you beat down the door.” - Kyle Chandler

“Consult not your fears but your hopes and your dreams. Think not about your frustrations, but about your unfulfilled potential. Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in, but with what it is still possible for you to do.” - Pope John XXIII

