Are you a fun or boring person? Find out based on your zodiac signs

There are some people who are always enthusiastic about everything and are fun to get along with. And some are a bit boring and aren't expressive. What kind of person are you? Find out as per your zodiac sign.
56134 reads Mumbai
There are some people who are happy-go-lucky and fun to get along with. They can jazz up any situation and won't let you get bored. These people know exactly how to make a situation exciting and charming. Hence, everyone wants to hang out with them always. On the other hand, some people can be boring sometimes.

They cannot be free and easy in every situation. Often, these people get uncomfortable with new people. Which type do you belong to? If you can’t decide, your zodiac signs will help you to know. Read below.

Zodiac ranking of most to least fun and boring people:

Aries

When it comes to enthusiastic people, Aries will always be the first on the list. They are adventurous people who love to do exciting and fun things with their friends. They are not scared of taking a risk and trying new things.

Sagittarius

Sagis don’t like to be in any boring situation. They always want to do new and fun things. They are hilarious and always crack jokes to make people laugh. When you go out with a Sagittarius, something unexpected will always happen.

Libra

Librans are social butterflies and they are all about fun. They love to hang out with their friends for shopping, lunch or dinner.

Gemini

Another social butterfly, Geminis are party people. They can anytime throw a party at their home and gather people. They always want to meet new people and get knowledge. It becomes very hard for these people to tackle boredom, as they always want to stay entertained.

Aquarius

Aquarians are always accepting and enjoy other’s company. They like to arrange a small get-together at their home and have deep discussions with others.

Leo

Leos are also fun to have around. They can come to a room and suddenly make it a party anytime. They are also good with people who feel uncomfortable at a gathering. Leos will make them feel easy quickly.

Pisces

Pisceans would be either over-enthusiastic or be completely wrapped up. But they can plan different and unique things to do as they are highly creative.

Scorpio

Scorpions are fun people, but their enthusiasm mostly depends on their mood. If they get hurt by anyone, it will be easily visible through their facial expressions. Their moody behaviour may make others uncomfortable.

Taurus

Like Scorpions, Taurus people are also fun. They are witty and easily light up a room with their good sense of humour. But their stubbornness can often make others angry.

Capricorn

These people have a great sense of humour and are really fun to get along with. But their workaholic nature may spoil everyone’s mood. No matter what happens, they will always prioritise their work first.

Virgo

Virgos are fun but only with their own people. They feel shy and uncomfortable with new people and can’t open up themselves.

Cancer

Cancerians are fun to get along with as well. But they don’t like any kind of drama. They are oversensitive and are very cautious about not hurting anyone’s feelings at the party.

