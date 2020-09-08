Are you a fun or boring person? Find out based on your zodiac signs

There are some people who are happy-go-lucky and fun to get along with. They can jazz up any situation and won't let you get bored. These people know exactly how to make a situation exciting and charming. Hence, everyone wants to hang out with them always. On the other hand, some people can be boring sometimes.

They cannot be free and easy in every situation. Often, these people get uncomfortable with new people. Which type do you belong to? If you can’t decide, your zodiac signs will help you to know. Read below.

Zodiac ranking of most to least fun and boring people:

Aries

When it comes to enthusiastic people, Aries will always be the first on the list. They are adventurous people who love to do exciting and fun things with their friends. They are not scared of taking a risk and trying new things.

Sagittarius

Sagis don’t like to be in any boring situation. They always want to do new and fun things. They are hilarious and always crack jokes to make people laugh. When you go out with a Sagittarius, something unexpected will always happen.

Libra

Librans are social butterflies and they are all about fun. They love to hang out with their friends for shopping, lunch or dinner.