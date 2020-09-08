Are you a fun or boring person? Find out based on your zodiac signs
There are some people who are happy-go-lucky and fun to get along with. They can jazz up any situation and won't let you get bored. These people know exactly how to make a situation exciting and charming. Hence, everyone wants to hang out with them always. On the other hand, some people can be boring sometimes.
They cannot be free and easy in every situation. Often, these people get uncomfortable with new people. Which type do you belong to? If you can’t decide, your zodiac signs will help you to know. Read below.
Zodiac ranking of most to least fun and boring people:
Aries
When it comes to enthusiastic people, Aries will always be the first on the list. They are adventurous people who love to do exciting and fun things with their friends. They are not scared of taking a risk and trying new things.
Sagittarius
Sagis don’t like to be in any boring situation. They always want to do new and fun things. They are hilarious and always crack jokes to make people laugh. When you go out with a Sagittarius, something unexpected will always happen.
Libra
Librans are social butterflies and they are all about fun. They love to hang out with their friends for shopping, lunch or dinner.
Gemini
Another social butterfly, Geminis are party people. They can anytime throw a party at their home and gather people. They always want to meet new people and get knowledge. It becomes very hard for these people to tackle boredom, as they always want to stay entertained.
Aquarius
Aquarians are always accepting and enjoy other’s company. They like to arrange a small get-together at their home and have deep discussions with others.
Leo
Leos are also fun to have around. They can come to a room and suddenly make it a party anytime. They are also good with people who feel uncomfortable at a gathering. Leos will make them feel easy quickly.
Pisces
Pisceans would be either over-enthusiastic or be completely wrapped up. But they can plan different and unique things to do as they are highly creative.
Scorpio
Scorpions are fun people, but their enthusiasm mostly depends on their mood. If they get hurt by anyone, it will be easily visible through their facial expressions. Their moody behaviour may make others uncomfortable.
Taurus
Like Scorpions, Taurus people are also fun. They are witty and easily light up a room with their good sense of humour. But their stubbornness can often make others angry.
Capricorn
These people have a great sense of humour and are really fun to get along with. But their workaholic nature may spoil everyone’s mood. No matter what happens, they will always prioritise their work first.
Virgo
Virgos are fun but only with their own people. They feel shy and uncomfortable with new people and can’t open up themselves.
Cancer
Cancerians are fun to get along with as well. But they don’t like any kind of drama. They are oversensitive and are very cautious about not hurting anyone’s feelings at the party.
