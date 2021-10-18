Are you a Music Connoisseur? Check out some mind blowing deals on these musical instruments

Does music bring joy and peace to your life? Is Spotify the most used app on your phone? If yes, then you’re at the right place and this article is just curated for you. Doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned player or a beginner looking to experiment with various instruments, our list provides product suggestions ranging from guitars to flutes to keyboards, etc. So choose your favourite and happy shopping!

1. Acoustic Guitar

This acoustic guitar features a sturdy top with smooth curves, promoting comfort during playing. This solid wood produces a smooth and rich sound ideal for rock, folk, country, and every genre in between. It also comes with a strap, bag, strings and two picks. Perfect choice for beginners who seek to take their guitar playing to new heights.

PRICE: ₹ 1999

2. Mini Keys Keyboard

Start your child’s Musical journey by gifting them a Casio Mini Keyboard. Explore the hundred tones and fifty rhythms and find an incredible variety of lifelike instruments. The LCD Display acts as a visual guide and makes learning more fun for kids, so go get this keyboard now!

PRICE: ₹ 3795

3. Flutes (PVC Fibre)

Unlike bamboo bansuri, this PVC fibre bansuri will not be damaged by direct sunlight, moisture, dry weather and sudden shift in temperature, requiring no maintenance at all. It can also be washed with water and to make it as good as new without affecting the durability or tuning of it.

PRICE: ₹ 449

4. Handmade Dholak

The dholak is basically a double headed drum with the bass head on one side and the treble head on the other. The left hand is also a single membrane with a special application on the inner surface. This application is a mixture of tar, clay and sand which lowers the pitch and provides a well-defined tone. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1099

5. Mouth Organ

This professional diatonic harmonica is suitable for blues, folk, rock, country, jazz, etc. Great for professional harmonica players as well as beginners. It has exquisite workmanship, beautiful appearance, accurate tone and responsiveness. Pocket size and easy to bring, you can put it into your pocket so it can be played everywhere.

PRICE: ₹ 1398

6. Ukulele

This 21-inch Ukulele is a four-stringed plucked instrument, which is easy to learn, also to stimulate the potential of rhythm instruments. The sapele body and okoume neck bring you richer and brighter sound whereas the rosewood fingerboard and bridge provides a comfortable playing feel.

PRICE: ₹ 1850

