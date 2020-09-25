Are you new to pet parenting? Here are some tips to help you understand your canine’s body language

Communicating with your pet is of utmost importance, and it is only possible if you decipher what your pooch is trying to tell you. If you are new to pet parenting, here’s what you need to know about your dog’s body language.

Are you planning to get a new cuddle-buddy for yourself? There’s no denying that dogs are extremely adorable and great pets to have. However, getting a canine is a great responsibility, especially if you are new to pet parenting. There are a few things you should learn before adopting a dog so that you are able to raise a friendly and happy pooch.

One of the most important aspects of raising a pet is to understand their body language. After all, communication is what helps us get closer to other people. Dog body language involves a series of different methods for communicating emotions and intentions. Sometimes a dog whines and at other times they bark endlessly, but what do all these behaviours mean?

Here’s a guide to help you understand your dog’s body language and to communicate better with your quadruped.

Tail wagging: Wagging tail means that your pooch is emotionally excited, which isn’t limited to being happy. They could be frustrated, irritated, or it could be a result of some other highly aroused emotion.

Panting: It is your dog’s way to regulate body temperature. It could be a sign that your dog is overheated or coping with a chronic health problem. Get your pooch checked in case of heavy panting.

Barking: This is the primary means of communication for dogs, which could mean various different things. From raising an alarm to heralding arrival, from being bored to being scared, barking could mean a number of things.

Digging: It is a fun activity they like to do to relieve stress. When the dogs are bored or left on their own for too long, they often turn to digging to remain occupied. Digging is a more common behaviour among terrier dogs.

Chewing: It is normal for puppies to chew on objects as they learn about new things. For young dogs, it is a sign of relieving pain caused by incoming teeth. In older dogs, it could be a way to keep jaws strong, relieve anxiety and fight boredom.

Jumping up: When they jump on strangers, that could be a sign of feeling stressed or lack of confidence in the presence of unknown person. It is also a way of dogs to assert their dominance over someone.

