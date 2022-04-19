Aries and Cancer to Gemini and Scorpio: 4 Pairs of zodiac signs that bring out the worst in each other

From love to friendship- we all have been through at least one toxic relationship at some point in our life. Right from the difference in opinion to dissimilarity in attitude- plenty of factors can add up to an unhealthy relationship but incompatibility of zodiac personalities remains at the top! According to astrology, when two incompatible zodiac signs are paired up, they bring out the worst in each other, formulating a ground for a bad relationship. Here we bring you the pairs of zodiac signs that are most dissenting and bring out the bad in each other if paired together.

1. Aries & Cancer

It is said that fire signs like Aries are hard to pair with water signs like Cancer. The reason behind this is water signs are sensitive and emotional while the people with fire signs are straightforward. People with water elements in their sign go at their own pace whereas people with fire element catches fire with just a flare. Their nature can’t be changed and as a result, they only bring bad in each other or end up with major disappointments.

2. Taurus & Aquarius

Air signs like Aquarius and earth signs like Taurus have no compatibility. Being the possession of air element, Aquarians wants to go free and gentle just like the air whereas taurans are more of stable and sensual nature. When it comes to togetherness, these signs are not meant to get along and will end up due to suffocation.

3. Leo & Sagittarius

Both Sagittarius and Leo carry the same temperament that is hard to go together. While the leos are more of a flowing nature they also carry the trait of being bold and strong opinions that can’t go parallel with the love of living life and a completely fresh perspective of Sagittarius. This duo is not willing to go together because of their dissimilar personality traits and always takes out the most awful behaviour in each other.

4. Gemini & Scorpio

Geminis are free roamers and always comprise contradictory opinions that can simply make a Scorpio freak out. A scorpion would like to get along with a person that gives the feeling of safety to them whereas Geminis are more of free nature and feel comfortable in a dynamic environment and that is the reason why this pair brings out the terrible attitude and weird behaviour in each other.

