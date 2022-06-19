From Aries and Leo, Expert reveals fragrances perfect for 12 zodiac signs based on your personality traits

People who wear fragrances depending on their zodiac signs generally experience multiple positive outcomes since astrological influences tend to function to their advantage. So, Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha helps you discover which smell is perfect for you.

ARIES

Aries is daring, active, confident, quick-witted, impetuous, assertive, and passionate. For people born under this zodiac sign, rose, gentle cinnamon, sandalwood, delicate lavender, and other spicy and oriental aromas are the well-matched perfumes for them. Musk, pepper, and myrrh leave a lasting impression on them.

TAURUS

Taurus is recognized for its devotion, dependability, endurance, affection, and self-indulgence. Flowery perfumes such as rose, amber, jasmine, sandalwood, and bergamot impact them the most.

GEMINI

Geminis are adaptable, humorous, clever, vivacious, interested, and want to be noticed. Flirtatious and warm, citrus scents are both exotic and flirtatious for people born under the sign of Gemini.

CANCER

Cancerians are sensitive, creative, apprehensive, possessive, temperamental, clingy, and inventive. Mild perfumes with a classic, feminine touch are the ones that appeal to them the most. Cancerians have a variety of personality traits, and fruity and sea smells would complement these characteristics.

LEO

Leos are compassionate, creative, loyal, energetic, domineering, self-obsessed, and egotistical. Shades of neroli, lemon, rose, cardamom, jasmine, bergamot, jasmine sambac, and ambrette seed enrich their individuality.

VIRGO

Individuals born under this sign are extremely quiet, careful, dependable, intellectual, perfectionist, and sympathetic. Fresh rose, neroli, lily, and mandarin smells fit their characteristics. Virgos can wear any modest and traditional colour.

LIBRA

Librans are eloquent, seductive, self-indulgent, and envious. Fruity-floral perfumes, a blend of grapefruit, iris, rose, and any other fun hue goes well with the Libran personality. People born under this sign are ambitious, passionate, charismatic, and mysterious by nature. Woody fragrances emanate intrigue and intensity as well.

SAGITTARIUS

A Sagittarius is cheerful, sincere, energetic, adventurous, bold, and open-minded. The ideal scent for the eager and ardent Sagittarians is a blend of honeycomb, cypress, and bay leaf.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are sensible, cautious, self-disciplined, restrained, reliable, and practical by nature. Soothing and pungent perfumes, such as musk, complement Capricorns, who is calm and refined.

AQUARIUS

In the Aquarius, traits such as friendliness, humanitarianism, spontaneity, honesty, independence, and changeability are characteristics that define them. Classic and elegant scents like vanilla, citrus, lotus leaves, and rosemary soothe them with their elegant, simple, and classic notes.

PISCES

Their sense of imagination, empathy, artistic aptitude, and enjoyment of lively scents make them PISCES. Unusual aromas such as cedarwood and green tea would complement their persona and increase their attraction.

