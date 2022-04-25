From Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that like it rough in bed

Each zodiac sign has their own sex style, which results in unique moves by star signs, and people even like being rough in bed—which is something we should celebrate. The definition of rough sex is highly subjective and depends on each individual's pain and discomfort threshold. As long as everything is safe and consensual, we can all enjoy our innate physical and lustful vibes. Of course, you may enjoy changing things up and trying new things in the bedroom, but astrology can serve as a guide to help you navigate the sexual waters.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who like it rough when in bed with their partners.

Aries

For Aries, sex (like everything else) is about passion and following their daring, adventurous impulses. This sign enjoys playing on the outskirts and isn't afraid to experiment and try new things. They get a rush from the extreme, which lends itself perfectly to some roughhousing in the bedroom. Aries definitely lives up to the hype in the bedroom; however, keep in mind that they prefer to be in control and prefer to play the dominant role with a consenting partner.

Scorpio

Nothing is off-limits in a Scorpio's bedroom, according to anyone who knows him. He'll play gentle or rough, both. Scorpio, as a water sign, is highly adaptable in the bedroom, capable of being passionate, emotional, and deeply connected with their partner. They can, however, travel to a darker, more mysterious place if they so desire. This sign enjoys being tickled, teased, and anything else you can think of! If you haven't tried teasing your Scorpio partner yet, now is the time!

Leo

Leo's biggest turn-on is, believe it or not, the sensation of being desired. Leos are fantastic in bed because they are enchanted by seduction—both giving and receiving. Because Leos swoon at the prospect of being desired, sexy tension is essential to this ferocious fire sign. Foreplay isn't just a means to an end; it's a necessary part of the overall experience, followed by rough sex! Leos are dedicated to setting the tone, whether through gentle caresses or decadent dinners.

Aquarius

Aquarians are creative and always looking for new ways to express themselves sexually. They are free-spirited and fun-loving, and they know how to sway their partner with their charm and agility. This air sign has a strong desire to experiment with new sensations. They have an open mind when it comes to new experiences because they are a non-traditional and inquisitive sign. They are drawn to extremes, and their air-sign nature allows them to easily adapt to any situation.

If you're looking for a partner who likes to play rough in bed, these signs know all the rules and how to break them with consent.

Also Read: 4 Things a Libra man looks for in a woman