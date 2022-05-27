Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who criticize their wives to make themselves feel better

Couples in a marriage have the opportunity to experience the best and worst traits of their better half. While some marriages grow beautifully and mature into healthy relationships over the years, there are others that are plagued by toxic traits right from the start. So, today we take a look at some zodiac signs who have the unfortunate habit of bringing others down when they feel low themselves. The following star signs have been known to criticise their wives to make themselves feel better.

Aries

Highly temperamental, an Aries will often experience mood swings and spells of mental doldrums. In fact, some are even prone to anxiety and panic attacks. This can make them feel inadequate as partners, so they lash out at you to make it seem like you are lacking in several elements and hence you two deserve to be together.

Cancer

Feelings of insecurity and inadequacy are ones that cancer has been dealing with their whole lives. However, in a marriage, they fear their partner leaving them for someone better. So, many of them criticize their partners to make them feel less confident and hence more dependent on their Cancer mates. This is a selfish tendency of the crab.

Aquarius

An Aquarius can be the politest friend and reliable co-worker you know of; but when you marry them, you experience their rage at times. When they are close to someone emotionally and physically, they tend to be very critical of them. They will criticise your career choices, your outlook on life and other elements to make themselves feel better on a bad day.

Taurus

Although many believe Taurus to be silent and dependable, they do have another side. You can trust them to call you out when you put on a few pounds or even when the dish you lovingly cooked for them is too sweet or salty for their liking. They are blunt and frank when they are in one of their temper tantrums. This is when they injure their wives with their words.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

