Aries, Aquarius, Libra: What to do when you are bored at home during lockdown based on your zodiac sign

Let's face it, there's only so much of scrolling we can do on Facebook and Instagram. Read on to know how to pass time during the lockdown, based on your zodiac sign.

Almost the entire world is locked down in their homes. Staying indoors, running out of things to do, only looking at a few faces (or none), minimal social interactions, etc. is making everybody a little crazy these days. How many times can one reopen and close Instagram and Facebook, take challenges, keep opening the refrigerator in hope that something new might have appeared? People are running out of ways to entertain themselves. That's where astrology comes into play.

While it can reveal a lot about a person, it can also reveal a lot about interests and all the ways we can entertain ourselves when bored at home that will help in feeling productive and stimulated.

Aries

You are known for your natural energy. Now that you are locked up at home, you don't know what to do with all that energy, so - break into a sweat! Put on your favourite music and do some exercises, burn those calories and see how your mood lifts when your endorphins are on a high!

Taurus

You work incredibly hard and always put work first, Taurus, which is why you need to take some time off to self care. Put on that hydrating mask, give yourself a home-pedicure and take a long bath while scrubbing your body. This is sure to feel you refreshed and help you in taking on the week.

Gemini

If anybody likes keeping busy, it is you. You need to keep learning and be on your toes. So instead of mindlessly scrolling, take some time off to learn things. Take an online course and expand your knowledge.

Cancer

Domestic by nature, while you don't mind staying at home for so long, having other people in your space will get to you. At times like this, get comfort through the art of baking. It will ensure your creative juices flow while also keeping you busy and everybody around you fed and in good spirits.

Leo

You miss being the centre of attention, Leo. So the best way to get it back is to go live on Instagram, interact with your followers and entertain yourself and them thoroughly!

Virgo

One thing you always find soothing, is organising. You know you live the idea so go for it - organise everything from your wardrobe to your drawers to your desk, kitchen and entire house. By the time you know it, lockdown would have ended and you will have a beautiful home!

Libra

You don't need to go outside to glam up - and who better to know this than you, Libra? Rummage through your closet and look for pieces you haven't worn recently, get all decked up and do a full-fledged shoot. Or even shoot some makeup videos for Youtube and go viral!

Scorpio

Stop lurking through your exes accounts, Scorpio. Instead, take things to the next level and lean about human behaviour, since you are so interested in it. Take up psych courses and utilise this time for more things than stalking people.

Sagittarius

You are constantly seeking more knowledge so what better time than now to get more enriched and pick up on skills? Be it cooking, gardening, take up something challenging and master it!

Capricorn

Since you are so focused on your work and still work more than anything, take some time off and spruce up your resume. Add more to your LinkedIn, ensure your resume is up to date and you will feel accomplished!

Aquarius

You are sick of waiting for better news so use this time to expand your brain. Catch up on interesting documentaries - learn about things you have always wondered about and keep the lockdown interesting.

Pisces

Naturally creative, use this time to express yourself through art, writing, painting and everything else under the sun. You will also have a lot of material to show off by the end of this lockdown then!

