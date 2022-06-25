From Aries to Aquarius: Zodiac signs that are constantly glued to their phone

Some people are glued to their phones from the moment they wake up until they fall asleep. Even when they are in the same room as someone, they will text them rather than speak to them. Because they haven't yet mastered the art of self-control, these people frequently struggle to regulate screen time properly and are the ones who are known to spend the most time on their phones. However, astrology also plays a part in this, so it's not simply about their self-control behaviours. While some people can restrain themselves from going beyond, others are compelled to become obsessive about it to the point of addiction.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are constantly glued on their phones.

1. Aries

Aries will attempt virtually everything and are addicted to all types of technology. Aries people often have a lot of energy, so they try to multitask by using their phones almost every time. Being on the phone constantly helps Aries avoid being bored, which keeps them from engaging in routine daily activities.

2. Libra

Phone usage is a passion for Librans. They can irritate those around them greatly because of their addiction. They spend their entire morning glued to their phones, monitoring social media or sending texts to their buddies. They also have excellent stalking abilities, which they utilise to follow up on their ex. They can look at their phone and still appear cool when they're feeling uncomfortable or want to avoid conflict.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius adores attention, and social media gives them plenty of it. They are always on their phones, updating others on their lifestyle, whereabouts, and attempts to appear popular in the public light. Don't be amazed if a Sagittarius spends the entire evening with you browsing their social media pages in anticipation of new likes. They can talk on the phone or over text messages for hours because they enjoy conversing with others.

4. Aquarius

Due to their reputation for being well-read and knowledgeable, Aquarians may spend a lot of time on the phone. They constantly study technology, stay up to date on all new developments, and eagerly await the release of new gadgets. They are continuously glued to their screens and try out new apps every day since you can count on them to have the newest apps downloaded before you even know about them.

Their obsession with using their phones has gone a little too far for the above mentioned zodiac signs.

