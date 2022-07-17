Aries to Aquarius: Zodiac signs who cancel plans with friends and falsely blame their parents

You may often have faced the annoying situation where a close friend surprisingly cancels plans with you last minute. Be it plans to watch a movie, catch up over brunch or even dinner, the reason could be because their parent rescinded the permission to attend at the last minute. In such cases, you would assume that your mate has a strict and conservative family. But how often is this really the truth, you must ponder this conundrum. Right from Aries to Aquarius, check out zodiac signs who cancel plans with friends and falsely blame their parents.

Taurus

Certain Zodiac signs like Taurus enthusiastically make plans with their friends. But they later tend to chicken out because they would prefer to have a relaxed time at home rather than having time out with their friends. However, they wouldn’t like to come across as flaky, so they do the next best thing to save face. They tell their mates that their parent is to blame for the cancelled outing.

Aquarius

Although this air sign has the best intentions Aquarius has the chronic problem of being late in most situations that are other than work. When it comes to their personal life, they find that they are late for every occasion. Either they wake up late, or tend to dilly dally with things that they are doing at home. Due to this, they often have to cancel the plans in a hasty manner because there’s no way they could make it and time. In such cases they claim there is an unexpected family emergency.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius often has a problem of stepping up and accepting their fault in a certain matter. So, if they wish to unexpectedly cancel plans with their friends, they ask their parent or sibling to step in and speak on their behalf. Their loved one then have to make excuses as to why they cannot attend, right from faking the news that unexpected guests are coming over to having a fake family meeting that requires their presence.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

