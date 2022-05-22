Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs that can't handle the workplace stress

Stress is a part of our everyday life! Be it a relationship, daily chores, health-related or even the workplace- every aspect of our life comes with pressure and managing it is not every man’s jack. While some people play with the pressure effortlessly, some get all tensed up and hyper while dealing with a stressful situation in the workstation. These people are further unable to manage the workload and end up being categorised as unproductive or inefficient. Exploring the tango cards of a person can tell you a lot about their behavioural traits along with underlining their ability to take on office strain. With that being said, here is a list of zodiac signs that are most likely to become employees who find it difficult to tackle stressful workplace situations.

Aries

Aries are quite zealous when it comes to career and their enthusiastic nature comes in handy with competitiveness with themselves and others. Nevertheless, their ambitions sometimes overload them with burdens and stress. Their inefficiency to control stress takes them towards the path of disorganisation and further useless outcomes. Their want to be the best make them lose it and lash out and that too with a heavy head.

Leo

Leos wants to climb up super-fast and they always want the people to define them by the term leader and to fulfil the same, they work hard and often forget about working smartly. To tell their colleagues that they are the best, leos often broaden their list of tasks, roles and responsibilities and usually remain unable to fulfil what they promised. Moreover, spending an overly amount of time in the cubicle will overwhelm them, further, restrict them to handle pressures.

Taurus

Taurans are people who effectively complete their daily chores as long as their responsibilities remain the same every day but once their daily schedule gets through a change, they get all panicky about it. People with this zodiac sign can’t take charge of a new project as they often feel pressurised and discomfort even by the idea of it. Besides, the stress or fake thoughts of bubbles they create in their mind about a work take them into a very sluggish mode and it takes forever to complete the deadlines.

Cancer

It’s not a hush-hush that Cancerians are really secretive about what they think and feel. Even if their plate is full and they are going through a lot of pressure at the workplace, they are not going to express their misery to anyone. Instead, they keep on taking everything to an extent where they can’t take it anymore. Consequently, such stressful events break them down both internally and externally, making them quit without even being expressive about their sentiments.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

