Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who always mess up their love confessions

People lack no imagination while thinking up a dreamy proposal. But when it comes to voicing your feelings for someone in reality, it is easier said than done. While some people chicken out and propose over text message, others bite the bullet and attempt an elaborate love confession. But alas some zodiac signs are a nervous mess and always mess up their love confessions. Take a look at who they are-

Cancer

A cancer is symbolized by a crab and this water sign has a crab-like tendency to approach their goal indirectly. When they set out to convey the depth of their feelings for someone, the path they take beats around the bush. Since they do not express their love in a frank and direct manner, their crush is often more confused than wooed by the crab.

Pisces

A Pisces is usually very confident and can hold their own even in long spells of public speaking. But when confronted by their crush, this self-assured and smart water sign is transformed into a blubbering mess. They let their insecurities take over and talk themselves out of confessing their love. Those of them that do propose also make a hasty and lack-lustre job of it.

Aries

Few people know that an Aries’ love language is physical touch. So, when they set out to confess their feelings for someone, it is usually with a healthy dose of light petting. However, this does more harm than good for people may confuse their intentions and flee from their touch. It is advised that Aries should first think of consent and then go on to profess their love for someone.

Virgo

A Virgo tends to focus on the details and logistics of the proposal rather than giving more thought to the words they wish to say. As a result, a potential lover may assume that the Virgo’s heart lacks sincerity even though the setup reeks of perfection. Thus, despite their best efforts this star sign tends to mess up their love confessions.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Capricorn to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who daydream of their ex even after marriage