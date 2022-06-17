Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who are mean and can do the evilest things when provoked

Some people are extremely kind and noble while some are unreasonably mean and have their own wicked language! Even a simple conversation with these people can drive us mad and can get on our nerves real quick! Such people do not care about anybody’s feelings and can take the evil paths to reflect their truly dark side whenever provoked. While some can never even hurt a small insect, others can be quite dangerous and creepy when triggered. Such mean people carry extremely little patience and can become uncontrollable freaks when in rage. Not abide by this, they can even become harmful and can harm others or themselves in anger. Read on to know about such mean and evilest zodiac signs.

Aries

One of the most aggressive zodiac signs is Aries. They are not only impulsive but also get frustrated easily which further takes them towards the path of the evilest things. An Arian never holds a grudge inside, once they get angry, they will go to any lengths to piss you off. Right from endless arguments to punching- people with this zodiac sign can hurt you verbally or physically since they have very little patience.

Taurus

Though Taurus are aggressive and uncompromising, they never hurt you until you start off! But once you provoke them or disagree with them boy-oh-boy! no one can save you from the tough ride they take you through. They usually discuss things with calm at first but always end up in full-fledged chores to take their revenge. With that ‘always right’ personality flair, it’s quite difficult to make them admit to their wrong deeds. A Taurus will make you bow down with its creepiness.

Gemini

Geminis don’t like criticism but when someone gets that negative image in their eyes, they are not of those people who believe in sorting things out they are desperate enough to open their dictionary of bad words or uncanny errands for the payback. They always use words as their first weapon because they stand by the line of “words can be very damaging.” Besides, Geminis are awfully unpredictable as their actions depend on their mood and therefore it’s challenging to anticipate their answers.

Cancer

Pay special heed while messing with a Cancer as anything can hurt the bottom of their heart. They are generally calm and emotionally intelligent, but they won’t step back if you offend them. They can even hold old grudges and fights for a long time and can take any wicked step to terrorize you to your very core.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

