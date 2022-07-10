Aries to Cancer, 4 zodiac signs who bottle up their emotions till they have a nervous breakdown

Just as we are taught physical education lessons in school to maintain our health in the utmost fitness, we wish that was a way we could be taught to maintain a good balance for our mental health since childhood. Unfortunately, a lot of people do not give their emotions a healthy release and they tend to bottle up their feelings until they have a nervous breakdown. Take a look at zodiac signs who tend to do this.

Aries

This zodiac sign is not inherently open about their emotions. They tend to suppress feelings of anxiety, anger and even misery. This is an unhealthy practice that results in them bottling up these feelings instead of giving it a healthy outlet. They do this because they are afraid of seeming weak or vulnerable among the family members or friends, so they put on a brave face at all times.

Cancer

This zodiac sign believes that ignoring the issue or sweeping it under the rug will get rid of the problem even in a temporary situation. But they do this far too frequently by ignoring glaring concerns and avoiding talking about them. Bottling up these issues instead of bringing them out in the open creates a lot of nervousness and anxiety it for them as a result and some Cancerians get panic attacks.

Leo

The friendly and protective Leo has the back of every family member and friend; however, they like to keep their own failures and problems a secret. Because of their secretive nature they do not like to show others a chink in their armour and hence keep their sorrows to themselves until they have a nervous breakdown because of all the pressure they have put on themselves.

Gemini

Most Gemini enjoy it when their life is easy breezy and free of complex emotions. However, they often put a lid on things so that the tensions do not surface. But this happens invariably as the issues causing tension and pressure bubble up like a pressure cooker that is not allowed to let off steam. Gemini also do not share their problems and as a result they may have a nervous breakdown when it becomes too overwhelming.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

