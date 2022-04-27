Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs you shouldn't date if you like a peaceful life

Dating can be thorny if you have no compatibility. Incompatibility not only makes the road of dating bumpy but it can also make you suffer from never-ending frustration, pain and eventually broken-hearted. Though the individual way to solve things and escape bouts in a relationship matters a lot, knowing about astrological fate is another angle that could save you from the emotional incompatibility, frustrating fights, agony and rescue you from unworthy extremes of love life. Astrology says that the chemistry between certain zodiac signs is totally tainted and gleaning on the cosmic insight before commitment can make you see all the red flags of a bad love connection, therefore saving you from wasting your time and your precious waterworks.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that you shouldn’t date if you like a peaceful life.

1. Aries

The rebellious Aries is known for its rule-breaking trait. They are not only very swaggy in nature but also make everything like a competition, even a relationship. Whatever their partner does, they want to do it in a better way and that is what paves way for rivalry in the eyes of their partner and eventually leads to a clash of communication, thoughts and personality. Moreover, they believe in “tit for tat” and only give as much as they receive and become completely ice hearted if you upset them once.

2. Taurus

Being one of the romantic signs, if you think that it’s easy to date a Taurus then get ready to break your expectations! With their fairy tale romanticism, stubbornness and secretiveness come along! They will always give you a solid time in love as they are most jealous and possessive and usually bawl like a baby in like, no time! Not only this, if you want to do something, you really have to convince them hard and take them along with you so that they won’t feel left out. Besides, we bet you can’t take out a word of apology from their mouth even if they are wrong. So, it’s a big no!

3. Scorpio

This water sign is quite peaceful but when the tides come, it can drown you away like nothing else. Scorpios are well known for their private and introverted personality. First of all, you might have to wait a lot to understand them and to thrive on their trust. Secondly, they always keep an eye on your moves, question you like a teacher and remain suspicious. Moreover, their circle is very small and they can easily get emotionally dependent on their lover which sometimes escalates the fights and make the small situations intense as they want their partner to treat them like a baby all the time.

4. Cancer

Cancers are prominent for their loving and nurturing nature but their sweet disposition comes with a price of wild attitude, sulkiness and bitterness. Being with a Cancerian feels a little overwhelming as they always want big words of appreciation, no matter what. If you don’t escalate them, they may ice you out. Cancerians are also difficult to understand as they are lost in their own emotions and can get disconnected when they feel like you not doing enough for them, without even communicating.

Also Read: Scorpio to Cancer: 5 Zodiac signs that have the highest sex drive