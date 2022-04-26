Aries to Cancer: 5 Zodiac signs who are born fighters

Are you the one who always ends up in trouble and fights? While there could be plenty of reasons for a high temper, your cosmic stars play a significant role in affecting your mood and aggression and can lead a part of the protagonist to drag you towards volatile situations. To know more about where you stand in terms of anger, fights and arguments, you should take a closer look at what astral element, your sign falls in line with! If its epitomize power or aggression, then it’s safe to say that you are born to lead the battle. Astrology says there are 5 zodiac signs based on elements that are combative and fight a lot.

1. Aries

One of the most aggressive zodiac signs is Aries. They are not only impulsive but also get frustrated easily which further takes them towards trouble and combats. Moreover, an Arian never holds a grudge inside, once they get angry, they will piss you off with their heated arguments and punching. With very little patience, Aries will always initiate a fight and make you lose, whether it's verbal or physical.

2. Taurus

Though Taurus are aggressive and uncompromising, they never start a fight! But once you disagree with them boy-oh-boy! no one can save you from the tough ride they take you through. They usually discuss things with calm at first but always end up in a full-fledged fight. With that ‘always right’ personality flair, it’s quite difficult to make them admit to their wrong deeds. A Taurus will fight until the death as they are super confident about their actions.

3. Gemini

Geminis don’t like when someone gets in their way and once their way is blocked, they are not of those people who just stand back and watch the drama- they are desperate enough to start arguments followed by a battle. They always use words as their first weapon because they stand by the line of “words can be very damaging.” Besides, Geminis are awfully unpredictable as their actions depend on their mood and therefore it’s challenging to anticipate their answers.

4. Leo

Leos are smart and they can take you through the rough and tough verbal battles. They are the proud egoistic maniac that can make you bawl like a baby once it comes to their ego. If something hurts them, they will make the situation a lot personal and will take you back down, by hook or crook. What’s good about them is- good communication can cool them quickly!

5. Cancer

Pay special heed while talking with a Cancer as anything can hurt the bottom of their heart. They are generally calm and emotionally intelligent, but they won’t step back if you offend them. They can even remember old fights and use them as a reference in your current arguments and fight like a proud king.

