Aries, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius : Check out the favourite cuisine of these zodiac signs

Food is something that binds us all! It not only fills our stomachs but also helps us feel warm and satisfied. When it comes to different kinds of foods, some popular cuisines include Asian, Mughlai, Italian and French. Each cuisine has different flavours and ingredients that they use to create their dishes.

According to astrology, each zodiac sign has its own favourite cuisine based on its likes and interests. So read on to know the favourite cuisine of zodiac signs Aries, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius.

Aries

Aries-born people like things that are bold. When it comes to their favourite cuisine, it undoubtedly has to be Asian. Asian cuisine has flavours that are spicy and fiery which appeal to Aries-born people.

Cancer

Cancerians are homely and simple. They prefer eating food that is comforting and warm and that makes them feel satisfied. The cuisine that they love the most is Indian. They like the simplistic and down-to-earth vibe of Indian cuisine and feel content after eating Indian dishes.

Leo

Leos like their food to be healthy and nutritious. They are always counting calories since they love themselves a little too much to eat anything unhealthy. The cuisine that they prefer the most has to be French. It has very few calories and most of the dishes are healthy and light.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians like exotic food. They like experimenting with different flavours and cuisines. The cuisine that they love the most is Italian. Italian food uses ingredients that are bold, exotic and enticing.

