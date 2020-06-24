Aries, Cancer, Libra: 5 moodiest zodiac signs according to astrology

Moody people can be really damaging for relationship. They don’t understand when they hurt others unintentionally with their negative mood. So, here are 5 moodiest star signs in astrology.

Some people are extremely moody and their behaviour, emotions and feeling depend a lot on their mood. And these people tend to be sensitive to everything and respond quickly for being moody. They can be sad easily to any criticism and their mood can also be spoiled very quickly. These people reach to everything in a prompt way.

Are you one of those? Well, you cannot say a person is moody by seeing them. It takes a lot of time to understand it. But astrology can tell what kind of people are very moody. There are 5 zodiac signs who tend to be very moody. And they are given below.

Moodiest sun signs as per astrology:

Cancer

Cancer is the moodiest zodiac sign of all. They think and feel everything very deeply. Their good mood will show how much they care and love. And their negative mood will lash out to others to hurt them. They can convey their emotions easily and handle other’s mood.

Pisces

Any tiny issue can set their mood off. They are extremely sensitive to everything and don’t like to confront the situation. Rather, they would keep it to themselves. But Pisces learn from their moods and get inspired by them to work on their creativity.

Scorpio

Scorpions feel things passionately. Their moods express their intensity. They cannot hide their emotions when they are in a bad mood or angry with someone. But they want to turn their mood into actions.

Aries

Aries cannot hide their moods from others. If someone spoils their mood, they will take revenge and will make sure to prove that they are superior to them.

Libra

Librans will always ask their loved ones if they are angry at them. They are always in this fear that they might have unknowingly hurt someone and this destroys their mood. So, this is how they become moody. But these people need to understand that people are not angry at them. So, don’t spoil your mood with your imaginations.

Also Read| 5 Zodiac signs who always want to be the centre of attention

Share your comment ×