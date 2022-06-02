Aries to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who never share but always gobble up meals from a friend’s lunchbox

Some of the best memories people have of their school and college days are of sharing their lunch box with friends and relishing unique titbits from their classmates’ boxes during break hour. This is precisely why nostalgia hits when you sit down at the lunch table in office to share your food with colleagues. But it takes an especially selfish kind of foodie to partake in everyone’s meals at the table, yet refrain from sharing their own lunch. Take a look at star signs who tend to exhibit this self-interested trait.

Aries

An Aries is usually a fair sort of individual who would give as much as they get. But this fire sign tends to sulk when they have a packed lunch with foods that aren’t a favorite. This is when they quickly gobble up the dishes brought by teammates or co-workers without worrying about what their peers would eat.

Cancer

Cancers are generous with their time and affections, but not always with their food and their money. This is precisely why you don’t want to sit next to a Cancer at lunch. They would detest sharing when they have a lunch box filled with a meal they adore. This water sign is a huge foodie and will savor others’ meals but hesitate to share their own.

Capricorn

At a lunch table, you can trust the Capricorn to walk around inspecting every packed lunch till they come upon one they crave. It would take them a few seconds to make mincemeat of the meal, which is usually too little time for the colleague to complete their own lunch. Some capricorns do not carry their tiffin as they hope to eat from others anyway.

Gemini

Although Gemini aren’t always foodies, this air sign is quite thrifty. Many of them prefer to have their friends order in a lunch order that they promptly gobble up. But it can be quite a hurdle to ask them to pay for their free lunch for they refuse to do so.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

