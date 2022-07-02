From Aries to Capricorn: Zodiac signs who are likely to cheat multiple times

People born under every zodiac sign commit adultery with the person they love. People who intentionally have affairs are usually the ones that cheat on their partner more than once, either one at a time or possibly with several different partners. Of course, everyone has their own definition of cheating, and there are countless different behaviours that can be classified as infidelity, but in addition to psychological factors, astrology also has some bearing on the conduct of these individuals.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are likely to cheat multiple times on their partner.

1. Aries

Aries people are passionate and intense, but they can be somewhat reckless. They will lie without considering the consequences. If they have their eyes on someone, they would flirt with them and even cheat on their relationship to win them over. That is how hasty and unreliable an Aries can be. And if they really fancy someone, they might even cheat on their relationship several times.

2. Libra

A Libra who cheats is doing so in an effort to gain what they feel they aren't getting from their relationship partner. Because they enjoy settling disputes, Libras make good liars. Being the cardinal sign of the zodiac, Libras are skilled at keeping interactions and conversations light. Despite being in a serious relationship, having a large flirtatious streak, Libras have been known to repeatedly cheat on their partners.

3. Gemini

A Gemini's impulsiveness and airy personality may tempt them to wander and experiment, but they also struggle with commitment and can be distant from their partner. Geminis like to have a variety of options available because they can be somewhat indecisive. Because of the mutable modality, which makes the sign exceedingly dynamic, moody, and open to change more easily, they won't hesitate to end a relationship if they are caught cheating.

4. Capricorn

There is a "playful troublemaker" inside every Capricorn. People under this horoscope are more prone to cheat on someone. They struggle with long-term romantic commitments. Due to their practical nature and talent for secrecy, Capricorns are unlikely to be found cheating because they are more than capable of isolating their relationship. This sign cheats numerous times because they have the highest faith in their ability to evade suspicion.

Be cautious of these zodiac signs who can cheat frequently and often even be able to hide it.

