Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are extremely selfish

Self-love and selfishness are two different things. However, many fail to differentiate between the two. From keeping themselves over everyone else to going to steeping to new lows just for their own benefits, some people can prove to be good examples of being extremely selfish.

If you are wondering, where do they inherit this selfish personality trait, astrology may have a role to play in it.

So, the next time before you feel disheartened by a selfish act of someone close, keep in mind these 4 zodiac signs who can be extremely selfish at times, according to astrology.

Aries

Aries can be dangerously selfish at times. If it’s about satisfying their egos or gaining some benefit, Aries can go to any height. An Aries won’t hesitate in showing you their selfish side if it benefits them in any way. So, before you put your complete trust in an Aries, make sure you know them inside out.

Virgo

Just like Aries, Virgos can be dangerously selfish, too. They look for benefits in everything they do. So, if you see a sudden change, for the good, in a Virgo’s behaviour, alert yourself. You might be in for a sweet loss without you even noticing it till it has already happened.

Cancer

A Cancer can be selfish, at times. However, it is rare that you will find a Cancer using you for his or her own benefits. But this doesn’t mean that they are on the good side. It’s rare but it’s not impossible.

Gemini

A Gemini is the worst of the lot. He or she can be sweet to your face but will not hesitate in hurting you if that brings them something good. Be it an office promotion or earning brownie points in the office, they can betray you big time because it’s a trait of their selfish personality.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

