Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who can be your worst enemies

While almost no one has a nemesis in today’s world, there’s always a chance that you have a rival at work or a friend who is now your worst enemy. In such cases you probably hope that your archenemy is an even-tempered individual who is fair in his judgement and uses no underhanded ways to do you wrong. However, this may not always be the case. Take a look at 4 zodiac signs that have all the characteristics to be a formidable enemy.

Cancer

A sign that holds grudges like none other is a Cancerian. The moody crab can’t help their mood swings that come and go like the phases of the moon. If they feel someone has used them or taken advantage of their sensitive nature, then hell hath no fury like a Cancerian scorned.

Aries

If there was ever a sign who feels vindictive, it is Aries for once they feel slighted by you, they can go to great lengths to make you miserable. So, you may want to think twice before annoying a colleague or a boss who happens to be Aries. If it is a friendship that has soured, you can expect a heated argument and explosive words. This sign is not above inflicting some ill-timed verbal abuse.

Scorpio

Famous for its venomous sting, the Scorpion is one sign you do not want to cross. Their underhanded tactics would embarrass you and they are not above using them to get their way. Since they are hard to read, you never quite know what scheme they are plotting to bring about your downfall.

Gemini

This zodiac sign may seem amiable, but while they are keen on making amends after a fight, they may never quite forget the way you wronged them. So, you may be facing snide remarks and awkward glares till you do something to appease Gemini.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

