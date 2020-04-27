Aries, Gemini, Leo: THESE are the most kind hearted zodiac signs who easily get hurt

According to astrology, there are some zodiac signs who are very kind-hearted and easily get hurt by others actions. These emotional star signs cannot get over with their feelings easily if they get hurt. Are you one of those? Find out.

We all get hurt by someone’s words or actions. But some hurt very easily, while can quickly get over with it. The first one happens with those who are very sensitive, emotional and vulnerable. It’s very hard for these people to tackle any fragile situations because they cannot bear it for long and tend to fall apart. These people are generally kind-hearted and expect everyone to understand them.

According to astrology, there are zodiac signs who are very kind-hearted. They get very easily hurt by others. These sun signs are very emotional. For example, cancer is the most sensitive sign of all, which cannot stop themselves from getting hurt by others actions. They are very fragile in terms of dealing with their feelings. Similarly, there are some other sensitive zodiac signs who easily get hurt.

Kind-hearted star signs who easily get hurt.

Cancer

The most sensitive zodiac sign, Cancer loves to give and receive love from family, friends and lover in their life. So, they get really hurt if they don’t feel to receive that kind of love. So, never try to take advantage of their loving nature.

Scorpio

Scorpions generally hide their emotions. They don’t like to get rejected. And if they feel it somehow, it will be not good for their emotion. They pay keen attention to check if anyone is taking advantage of their loving nature.

Gemini

They are very secretive with their emotions. They like to be tough to others, but deep down they are very vulnerable and loving. They won’t let you know how they feel about you just for the fear of getting hurt by you.

Aries

Aries people are also very sensitive. They can do everything for you until you betray them. Once you break their trust, they will go to any extent to make you feel that same pain.

Pisces

It’s a very fragile zodiac sign and people of this sign want attention from people. They will always be loyal to you and in return, they expect the same from you. They will really be heartbroken if you betray them. Leo Leos are extremely emotional and sensitive. They love to be loyal to their loved ones and expect the same. They easily get offended if they don’t find themselves as the centre of attention of a social gathering

